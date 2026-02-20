Zoe Ball led tributes after news broke that Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane had died at the age of 53, less than a year after revealing he had been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The actor shared last year that he was living with ALS and, in the months that followed, used his voice to raise awareness of the condition, the most common form of motor neurone disease (MND).

According to the NHS, MND “causes muscle weakness that gets worse over a few months or years”. While treatment can help manage symptoms, there is currently no cure, and it is usually life-shortening.

Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane death at age 53

Yesterday (February 19), his family confirmed the devastating news that he had passed away.

In a statement, they said: “With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS.”

Eric left behind his wife, actor and model Rebecca Gayheart, 54, and their two daughters — Billie Beatrice Dane, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 14.

At the time of his death, he was surrounded by his loved ones, including his daughters, who were described as “the centre of his world”.

“He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received,” the statement added.

Best known for playing Dr Mark Sloan in Grey’s Anatomy, Eric also appeared in a string of other hit shows, including Charmed and Euphoria.

Heartbroken Zoe Ball

Following the announcement, tributes quickly flooded in from fellow celebrities and heartbroken fans.

TV presenter Zoe Ball shared the news on her Instagram Story, writing “MND Family” alongside a broken heart emoji.

Actor Jerry O’Connell posted: “What a sweet sweet dude. OMG. What a guy. REST IN PIECE MY FRIEND.”

Singer and former Strictly star Anastacia added a dove and crying face emoji in tribute.

Fans were equally devastated. One wrote: “I loved you so much in Charmed. Rest in peace, I’m so shocked.”

Another shared a deeply personal message: “My Dad passed away from ALS a month ago, we watched his body betray him everyday; while he was fully aware of everything. He was and still is the strongest man I know. My condolences to the family. RIP Eric Dane.”

