Denise Welch has already spoiled Steph’s Waterloo Road future before series 18

Waterloo Road series 18 looks set to usher in some major changes, and it looks like Denise Welch will be returning as Steph Haydock – and she’ll be a fully-fledged teacher.

Welch reprised her role in the latest run of the BBC school drama, reuniting Steph with Jason Merrells’ Jack Rimmer and immediately stirring things up with her trademark bluntness and no-filter approach.

In the penultimate episode, Steph interviewed for a permanent English teaching position. Unsurprisingly, it did not go smoothly. Her relentless flirting with Neil put her in Coral’s bad books.

Still, episode 6 hinted that Steph’s story was far from finished. And now, following the end of Waterloo Road series 17, it appears fans are about to get exactly what they were hoping for.

Denise Welch hints at Steph’s return in Waterloo Road series 18

Earlier this month, Welch appeared in an Instagram post alongside actress Rachel Leskovac, standing outside Waterloo Road.

“It’s a snow day! Miss Haydock and Miss Walker demand that you stay in and binge-watch the new series of Waterloo Road,” producer Lindsay Williams wrote.

There are two key details worth noting. First, the pair appear to be outside a different building, suggesting series 18 will feature the long-teased merger with another school.

Second, the reference to a “snow day” indicates filming has been taking place over the winter. With series 18 already confirmed to be in production, it strongly suggests Steph will be back. And this time, likely for more than just a brief appearance.

Fans were quick to react. “It’s great to see you back Steph Haydock, it’s like you’ve never been away,” one wrote.

“Great to have Steph back and I can see her and Coral forming a friendship,” another speculated.

What could Steph’s storyline be in series 18?

Longtime viewers will remember Steph’s on-off romance with Jack, raising the inevitable question of whether the pair could finally find their way back to each other.

“It’s also been great to reunite with some of my old castmates, like Jason Merrells,” Welch teased ahead of the new episodes. “Steph and Jack go back a long way, but will they move forward? You’ll have to wait and see.”

Given Steph’s limited screen time in series 17, where she appeared in just two episodes, it seems likely her role will expand significantly next time around.

Fans already have theories. “Looking forward to the inevitable friendship arc with Coral and a Maxine-style relationship with Leoni,” one predicted.

“I love her so much. I really hope they explore the depth of her loneliness,” another commented. “She’s always looked for love and friendship and often ended up second best.”

Welch has also hinted at a more emotional storyline ahead.

“There is going to be a lot of sadness there,” she told Digital Spy.

“It’s difficult to say what happens with this character because I’ve been told not to say too much, but we will certainly see another side of her.”

