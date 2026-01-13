Waterloo Road fans shocked after Scarlett Thomas leaves uncle Adam bloodied in episode 3: ‘She’s out of order’

Tensions escalate between Scarlett Thomas and Adam Thomas’ characters in tonight’s episode of Waterloo Road – with violent consequences.

It was a big start to the new series for Izzy (played by Scarlett, the niece of the Emmerdale star). After a brief fling with Ben Drake, she kissed frenemy Cat Guthrie.

Will they end up together? It remains to be seen (though you can read our breakdown of all the Waterloo Road series 17 spoilers if you can’t wait to find out).

However, episode 3 marks a dark downturn for Izzy and Donte’s relationship, with one fight scene leaving fans shocked.

***Warning: spoilers from Waterloo Road episode 3 ahead***

Izzy takes things too far in episode 3 (Credit: BBC)

Izzy hurts Donte in shocking Waterloo Road fight with Scarlett and Adam Thomas

In episode 3 (airing tonight, January 13), Izzy asks Donte if she can go to Ibiza with Aleena and Lois. Donte is reluctant, given that Izzy is only 16 and shouldn’t be going to clubs.

However, after she loses her temper, he agrees to speak with the girls before making his decision.

Unfortunately, from his conversation with them, it’s clear that Aleena and Lois don’t want her there if it means they can’t go clubbing.

Later that day, Izzy shouts at Donte and blames him. He says she can go on holiday with her friends in the future, but she says she doesn’t have any other friends.

She shoves him into the lockers and storms out. When Donte tries to stop her from leaving, she kicks the door into his face and leaves him with a cut on his face and a black eye.

Izzy eventually apologises. Towards the end of the episode, she runs away to go to see her aunt Mika, but Donte finds her and she agrees to try family therapy.

Waterloo Road fans divided after Izzy hits Donte

It’s safe to say, most fans haven’t been sympathetic to Izzy after the new episode.

“Only on episode 3 and my GOD, Izzy is so annoying! Coming from someone who lost a parent as a teenager, she has no reason to be shoving her only parents head into a door,” one viewer wrote on Reddit.

“Yeah she was bang out of order with Donte this past season and he’s been so lenient cause he himself is lost too,” another commented.

Another fan praised Scarlett’s performance, writing: “Yeah I think they all need therapy and hopefully they got it off screen. The acting from her so good though.”

Other fans have argued that it makes sense that Izzy lashing out; after all, she’s a teenager who lost her mum.

“Izzy is genuinely acting out because of a bunch of grief and trauma and who knows what else going through her head,” one user wrote.

“People deal with grief differently btw,” another fan pointed out.

Waterloo Road series 17 is available to stream in its entirety on BBC iPlayer now.

