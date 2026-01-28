Waterloo Road fans predict ‘special’ event after series 17 and this date could be important

Waterloo Road could be lining up something “special” for March 9, 2026, if fan speculation is anything to go by — and there’s a very good reason why.

Tonight (January 27), the final two episodes of the latest series air on BBC One, bringing another dramatic run to a close. The revival has already been renewed for two more series, and with production moving to a new filming base in Trafford Park, the show is clearly in it for the long haul.

So, why are fans circling March 9 on the calendar?

Because it’s a huge anniversary — especially for Waterloo Road viewers who’ve been there since day one.

Who else could return to mark the 20th anniversary? (Credit: BBC)

March 9, 2026 will mark 20th anniversary of Waterloo Road

March 9, 2026 will mark exactly 20 years since Waterloo Road first launched on BBC One in 2006.

That means it’s been two decades since the show’s original headteacher, Brian Vaisey, suffered his breakdown — paving the way for Jack Rimmer to take over and cement himself as one of the show’s most iconic figures.

Since then, a lot has happened. Teachers have died, students have been lost, nine headteachers have come and gone, and the school even relocated to Scotland — a plot twist fans still debate to this day.

Interestingly, series one technically took place in October 2025, meaning the show has already passed its in-universe anniversary. But March 9 remains the real milestone — and fans think the BBC won’t let it pass quietly.

At the very least, it’s the perfect excuse for a full rewatch on iPlayer. At best? Something much bigger.

Janeece appeared early in the revival and could return full-time (Credit: BBC)

Could the BBC be planning something special?

So far, nothing has been officially announced for March 9 — but that hasn’t stopped fans theorising.

Chelsee Healey is widely expected to return as Janeece in series 18, and some believe the anniversary could be used to finally confirm her comeback. Others think it could be the moment the show teases a larger reunion.

With Jack and Steph now back at the school, viewers have been asking the same question: could Kim and Andrew be next?

“We need Rachel Mason back, bring Andrew and Kim in to see Jack — we might as well reunite the whole original cast at this point,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

Another speculated: “I feel like they’ll drop a special episode or extended release on March 9.”

Whether it’s a cast announcement, a surprise teaser, or something more ambitious, fans are convinced the 20th anniversary won’t go unnoticed.

Waterloo Road is available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer now.

