Netflix announces new erotic thriller with Rachel Weisz and Bridget Jones star and it’s dropping soon

Vladimir, a new erotic thriller with Rachel Weisz and a breakout star from Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, has rocketed to the top of people’s watch lists.

That’s not to say there’s been a shortage of stuff to watch. 2026 began with two of the year’s biggest TV events: the end of Stranger Things and the return of The Traitors.

Alas, all good things must come to an end. If you’ve already caught up with Mia McKenna-Bruce’s Seven Dials and His and Hers, you’re probably on the hunt for something else to stream.

While it’s not out quite yet, you’re going to want to know more about Vladimir.

Rachel Weisz plays a woman obsessed with a younger man (Credit: Netflix)

What is Vladimir about?

Vladimir centres on a middle-aged professor and writer whose life begins to unravel as she becomes fixated on Vladimir, a younger colleague at her liberal arts college.

Netflix teases a protagonist who feels increasingly “out of step”. Her writing career has stalled, and student numbers are dwindling. Things take a darker turn when a former student accuses her husband, fellow professor John, of sexual assault.

Those pressures, combined with deep dissatisfaction and feelings of sexual inadequacy, fuel her growing obsession with Vladimir.

“There’s definitely comedy and drama,” Weisz said of the series. “It’s mischievous and a good tonal cocktail for exploring some very serious subjects and issues.”

She added: “Her fantasy is about the power of desire – the invigorating, stimulating, inspiring feeling that comes from that obsession. It’s about coming back to life… after being dormant for some time.”

When is Vladimir released on Netflix?

Vladimir will land on Netflix on March 5, 2026.

All eight episodes will be released at once, meaning viewers can binge the entire series from day one.

Weisz stars alongside John Slattery (Credit: Netflix)

Vladimir cast: Who stars in the Netflix series?

Rachel Weisz leads Vladimir, playing the central character, who notably remains unnamed.

Weisz needs little introduction, with credits ranging from The Mummy and About a Boy to The Favourite and Prime Video’s Dead Ringers. She is also married to James Bond star Daniel Craig.

Vladimir himself is played by Leo Woodall. After early roles in Holby City and Apple TV’s Cherry, Woodall broke out in The White Lotus season 2. He has since appeared in Netflix’s One Day and Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

The wider cast includes:

John Slattery (Mad Men) as John

Jessica Henwick (Glass Onion) as Cynthia

Ellen Robertson (Black Mirror)

Kayli Carter (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Miriam Silverman (Your Friends and Neighbors)

Mallori Johnson (WeCrashed)

Matt Walsh (Veep)

Tattiawna Jones (Murderbo)

Louise Lambert (Ginny & Georgia)

Sharon Horgan, best known for Catastrophe and Bad Sisters, is also on board as an executive producer.

Leo Woodall and Jessica Henwick play husband and wife (Credit: Netflix)

Is Vladimir based on a book?

Yes. Vladimir is adapted from Julia May Jonas’ best-selling novel of the same name.

Jonas is also serving as showrunner on the Netflix series. Despite it being her first time working on a TV set, Woodall praised her involvement.

“There were so many moments where, as the creator of these characters, she had insight that was invaluable,” he said.

Fans of the novel can expect a faithful adaptation.

Read more: The best Netflix movies to watch right now

Vladimir premieres on Netflix on March 5, 2026.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’ll be watching?