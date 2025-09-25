Strictly Come Dancing star Vito Coppola has shared that he and his celebrity partner Ellie Goldstein were left feeling “a bit low” after hearing the news that fellow contestant Dani Dyer had to pull out of the show due to injury.

The 23rd series of the hit BBC show is making history, with Ellie becoming the first-ever contestant with Down’s syndrome to compete on Strictly Come Dancing.

Ellie, 23, is a successful model and actress who has fronted campaigns for Nike, Vodafone and Superdrug. In 2023, she made history as the first model with Down’s syndrome to appear on the cover of British Vogue.

Vito and Ellie sent their well wishes to Dani Dyer after she was forced to pull out of the competition (Credit: @vitocoppola via Instagram)

Vito Coppola and Ellie Goldstein send support to Dani Dyer

This week, just days ahead of the first live episode airing Saturday (September 27), it was announced that former Love Island winner Dani Dyer would no longer compete after suffering a fracture during rehearsals.

Vito, who has been partnered with Ellie for the series, took to Instagram this week to send Dani a heartfelt message of support.

“So this morning we decided to do a little video to wish a good recovery to Dani Dyer because Ellie this morning was a bit low,” he told fans in a story.

“She said: ‘I was looking forward to this weekend to see Dani and Nikita.’ Now, we want to wish them the best recovery because health comes first. We have to look after ourselves, and hopefully we’re going to see Dani soon and give her a big hug.”

Ellie also chimed in with a sweet message of her own. “In the audience watching us dance, maybe. Get well soon, Dani.”

Earlier that same day, Vito shared a training video of him and Ellie dancing to Shakira’s Waka Waka.

“Good morniiiiiing beautiful people,” he captioned the clip. “We want to wish you a good day, full of joy, happiness and smiles #keepdancing.”

Fans gushed over the duo in the comments.

“This partnership is fabulous,” one fan wrote alongside a love heart emoji.

“How fab are you two! Love the energy and hope you both have an amazing day training,” another commented.

Dani revealed that she had to withdraw after suffering an injury during rehearsal (Credit: @danidyer via Instagram)

Dani Dyer pulls out of Strictly 2025

The former Love Island star was paired with pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin. Their partnership was revealed during the pre-recorded launch episode aired last Saturday (September 20).

But in a heartbreaking update shared on September 23, Dani confirmed she would no longer be taking part in the competition after suffering a fractured ankle during rehearsals.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dani grew emotional as she spoke to fans directly.

“I’m going to try to do this without crying. But I am so heartbroken. I haven’t felt like this in such a long time. I was having the best time ever.”

Holding back tears, she called the situation “devastating” and explained she’d be taking a short break from social media to process everything.

“I just want to thank you all so much for your love and support. I’m gutted.”

In a statement, the BBC expressed their disappointment but left the door open for her future return. “We hope to welcome her back to the ballroom in the future,” they said.

