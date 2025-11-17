Vicky Pattison sparks concern as she’s absent from It Takes Two after shock Strictly elimination

Vicky Pattison has left fans concerned after she was absent from It Takes Two, following her Strictly exit.

The reality star became the latest star to get the boot from the glitzy BBC One show last weekend. After a dance-off against Balvinder Sopal, the judges decided to send Vicky home.

And on Monday (November 17), it appeared that Vicky was due to appear on It Takes Two for her exit interview. However, just minutes in and host Fleu East revealed that Vicky would not be appearing – and fans were left confused…

Strictly star Vicky Pattison absent from It Takes Two

On Monday (November 17), It Takes Two returned to screens with Fleur East back at the helm. However, the former Strictly star was quick to share some news with viewers.

“This weekend we sadly said goodbye to Vicky and Kai, they can’t be with us tonight but will be joining us later on in the week,” Fleur said.

Fans straight away reacted to Vicky’s absence and rushed over to X to share their thoughts. One person said: “Vicky can’t be there tonight? Wonder why?”

Fans left baffled

Another added: “Where’s Vicky?” A third chimed in: “Odd Vicky and Kai aren’t there.” Someone else mused: “Wonder why the last minute change and no Vicky.”

A fifth wrote: “You mean I just spent the last half an hour rushing to get Vicky’s stats breakdown done and they’re not even on #ItTakesTwo tonight?!”

It comes after Vicky broke her silence following her shock Strictly elimination – that took place on her birthday.

On Sunday evening (November 16) just as her exit was aired, she re-shared a video from her birthday celebrations to her Instagram story. The friend’s caption read: “You are so special, never change. Love you.”

In the clip, the TV star could be seen blowing out her birthday candles in front of a room with her friends.

Vicky’s exit from Strictly

Last weekend saw Balvinder and partner Julian Caillon perform their American Smooth to My Guy by Mary Wells. Vicky and partner Kai Widdrington then performed their Jive to Sound of the Underground by Girls Aloud.

Sadly for Vicky, the judges – including this week’s head judge Craig Revel Horwood – decided to send her home.

<p>When asked by host Tess Daly about her time on the show, Vicky said: “It was so lovely while it lasted, and I’ve had the nicest time. I knew this week was a difficult one for me, and I tried my hardest as I have every week.

“Listen, I didn’t think I’d get past week one. And I’m really honoured to have shared this experience with so many amazing people. Mostly with this fella [Kai] right here.”

Paying further tribute to her partner, she then added: “I don’t want to sound too cheesy but [to Kai] you’ve been the best partner a girl can ask for. I’m so sorry I didn’t get you to Blackpool but I feel like I’ve won just by having you as my partner and I’m so grateful.”

Vicky had previously expressed a desire to dance at Blackpool, where her late grandparents had once danced.

