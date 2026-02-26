Tess Daly made a surprise return to our screens last night (February 25), stepping back into the presenting spotlight on The One Show – and she had husband Vernon Kay right by her side.

The appearance marked Tess’s first TV role since bowing out of Strictly last year. After an impressive 23 series, Tess left the BBC dance favourite alongside long-time co-host Claudia Winkleman.

Back in January, the 56-year-old teased that new projects were already in motion. Now we know at least one of them…

Tess made her 2026 presenting debut last night (Credit: BBC)

Tess Daly returns to The One Show with Vernon Kay

Tess previously guest-presented on The One Show back in 2013. Thirteen years on, she returned – this time sharing hosting duties with Vernon.

Not only was it her first television job since leaving Strictly, but it was also the first time the couple had fronted a programme together in two decades.

At the top of the show, Vernon explained that regular hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp were away in Windsor Castle.

“But don’t worry, look what we have here!” he said, before introducing his wife as “TV royalty, Tess Daly”, joking that she would “definitely keep me in check”.

Clearly delighted to be there, Tess expressed she was “thrilled” and teased the evening’s “stellar” line-up: Jessie Buckley, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha.

ED! reached out to Tess’s reps surrounding her future on the show and they said: “We loved having Tess on the sofa last night and whilst there’s no current plans, we’d be delighted to welcome her back in the future.”

Viewers were divided by Tess on the show (Credit: BBC)

‘I turned the telly over’

As ever, viewers didn’t hold back on Tess’s latest appearance.

“She’s so wooden, it was the same on Strictly,” one person wrote on Facebook.

Another said: “Thought she looked a bit embarrassed about it all.”

One bluntly admitted: “I turned the telly over when I saw them.”

And a fourth commented: “Didn’t take her long to muscle in.”

‘A real natural’

But it certainly wasn’t all criticism. Plenty were delighted to see the married pair presenting together.

“Thought Tess was a good fit and Vernon always has a good relaxed interviewing style. Be good to see them present together again – always interesting when it’s a real-life couple,” one viewer shared.

Another praised: “Well done Tess and Vernon, it was brilliant. Tess was a real natural interviewing, I hope she continues to do so, a joy to watch.”

And a third pleaded: “So lovely to see Tess and Vernon presenting together, PLEASE can we have more of it!”

Love it or loathe it, Tess’s post-Strictly era is officially underway – and if this reaction is anything to go by, viewers will be watching closely to see what she does next.

