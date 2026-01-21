The Traitors odds reveal who’s as good as gone after Claudia Winkleman’s brutal dagger move

The Traitors returns tonight (January 21) and the latest odds show the ceremonial dagger could spell disaster for one unlucky player.

Friday’s episode ended with Traitors Rachel and Stephen being handed a powerful new weapon. Whoever they choose to give the dagger to will have two votes instead of one at the next roundtable. A twist that could completely derail the game.

So who’s about to be put in the firing line… and could the dagger backfire spectacularly?

Claudia Winkleman handed the Traitors a game-changing dagger (Credit: BBC)

Traitors odds show Matthew heading for banishment tonight

According to bookies at Pundit Arena, Matthew is now the frontrunner to be banished at tonight’s roundtable. And the odds aren’t in his favour.

Pundit Arena spokesperson Joe Lyons told us: “Matthew heads the market at 4/5 after once again finding himself in the firing line. James and Jack both strongly suspect him, and that kind of vocal doubt tends to snowball quickly around the roundtable. Unless the spotlight suddenly shifts, he looks extremely vulnerable.”

It would be a bitter blow for Matthew, who has openly spoken about his long-held ambition to become a Traitor himself.

Jade is next in the betting at 3/1, while James sits further back at 8/1.

Who will be murdered next?

When it comes to the next overnight murder, faithful Jack appears to be top of the Traitors’ hit list.

Joe explained: “Jack sits at the head of the next murder market at 11/8, and it makes a lot of sense. He’s widely viewed as a genuine Faithful, which makes him dangerous to keep around and an ideal target if the Traitors want a clean, low-risk kill.”

Faraaz is also in danger at 9/4, with James next at 9/2.

Rachel and Stephen are tipped to go all the way (Credit: BBC)

Are the Traitors set to win it all?

In what would be the biggest twist yet, bookmakers currently believe the Traitors could walk away with the entire prize pot.

“Rachel and Stephen look like they’re in complete control,” Joe added. “Neither received a single vote at the most recent roundtable. After surviving some rocky moments earlier in the game, they now appear to have their hands firmly on the steering wheel.

“But on The Traitors, control can vanish instantly. One wrong move – or giving the dagger to the wrong person – could turn everything on its head.”

As it stands, Rachel is the favourite to win outright at 4/5, with Stephen close behind at 7/4. The strongest Faithful contender is James, priced at 6/1.

That said, fans remain convinced Rachel could be preparing to throw Stephen under the bus and claim the winnings for herself.

The Traitors is on BBC One Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8pm.

