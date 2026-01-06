Traitors twist as bookies reveal Amanda is next in the firing line after Hugo’s brutal ‘parting shot’

The fallout from Traitors star Hugo’s banishment is set to reshape the game, it’s been claimed, with Amanda now firmly in the firing line.

Bookies have exclusively told us that Hugo’s pointed final comments at the roundtable are fuelling fresh suspicion around her role in the castle.

Hugo was exposed and banished during Saturday night’s episode (January 3), revealing himself as a Traitor to the remaining players. But rather than ending cleanly, his exit has sparked a new theory among viewers and players alike.

And it’s one that could see Amanda pay the ultimate price…

Bookies now believe Amanda could be next to face banishment (Credit: BBC)

How Amanda became Hugo’s final target

Ahead of the roundtable, Hugo appeared to be laying groundwork in the kitchen, attempting to redirect attention away from himself. Fiona explained that Amanda had previously offered her guidance on identifying Traitors, suggesting players who had noticeably changed their behaviour since the train journey were worth watching.

She told Hugo: “From this very boisterous and loud person on the train you’ve become very quiet. And then this morning, all of a sudden, this loud voice came back. You weren’t on my radar until Amanda mentioned it.”

Hugo quickly seized on this. “Well I would like to talk about Amanda,” he said. “I think she going round stirring the pot.” Speaking to Jade, he added: “Amanda yesterday, in the car, she was stirring yesterday about you. Just give me a chance for more than just one roundtable and you’ll see how effective I can be, or at least that I’m trying.”

‘You are playing a blinder, Amanda’

Once at the roundtable, Hugo doubled down. When Fiona raised their earlier conversation, Amanda attempted to defend herself, only for Hugo to cut her off. “You’re not chairing this meeting, let Fiona speak,” he said.

He then accused Amanda of quietly influencing others. “The only person I’ve seen pulling strings and using advocacy is Amanda,” he claimed. “The way that Amanda spoke yesterday to Jade, and you’ve been in Fiona’s ear today…”

Amanda pushed back, insisting Fiona had approached her first. But Hugo continued, saying: “The only person we’ve seen actually pulling the strings and stirring it is Amanda.”

“I’m not pulling any strings, I’m a Faithful,” Amanda replied. “You are using your skillset to deflect I think.”

As Claudia Winkleman brought the discussion to a close, Hugo delivered his final blow. Revealing Amanda’s name on his chalkboard, he told her: “Amanda, you are playing a blinder. You attacked Jade for no reason. You are very, very good at this game. Better than me.”

After Hugo was unmasked, that comment immediately took on new meaning, prompting theories that viewers had just witnessed a Traitor versus Traitor showdown.

Hugo’s words may continue to shape the game even after his exit (Credit: BBC)

Bookies back Amanda for next Traitors banishment

That ambiguity has not gone unnoticed by the bookmakers. Shane Orton of Sports Casting UK told us Amanda is now 4/5 to be the next player banished. Traitor Stephen follows at 5/1, with Reece priced at 6/7, James at 7/1 and then Sam at 8/1.

“Amanda heading the next to be banished market feels like a direct reaction to Hugo’s parting shot,” Shane explained. “Several players have interpreted it as more than frustration, reading it as a subtle nod towards a Traitor who turned on him.”

He also said that Amanda’s sharp gameplay only heightens the risk. “Once a comment like that enters the group consciousness, it doesn’t need to be proven to be effective. Amanda is already seen as intelligent and difficult to read, so suspicion can form quickly.”

From a strategic standpoint, he suggested the Traitors may be content to let events unfold. “Losing a clever, influential player at the roundtable suits them just fine. That’s why it’s hard to look past Amanda as the most likely name to be sent packing next.”

The Traitors returns to BBC One on Wednesday (January 7) at 8pm.

