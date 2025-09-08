This Morning welcomed Natalie Cassidy to the show today— but to many viewers’ surprise, it was as a celebrity chef.

The previous night, Natalie won the ITV competition series Cooking With The Stars, which saw her paired up with professional chef Tony Singh for a range of culinary challenges.

As she chatted with hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd, remarking how she “loved every minute” of her time in the competition show, Natalie broke down one of her family favourites: a chicken, potato and veggie traybake. Along with a menagerie of vegetables, the dish featured a chicken thigh, maris pipers, and a variety of peppers.

However, while Natalie’s cooking went down a storm with the presenters, viewers were less than impressed.

This Morning’s Natalie Cassidy segment was divisive

“Natalie Cassidy is now cooking on This Morning,” one wrote, accompanying the post with a GIF of a woman rolling her eyes. “I bet Natalie will be on Loose Women any day now,” another predicted. While a third quipped: “Sonia from EastEnders is a chef now FFS.”

“Natalie Cassidy doesn’t call herself a chef,” a fourth proclaimed. “Mainly because she isn’t, I assume.”

A fifth admitted: “I’ve only just stopped laughing that Natalie Cassidy is now a chef on This Morning.”

Other commenters couldn’t get over the East End connection, with a user writing that “next week, Natalie will be teaching us how to play the trumpet.”

‘The whole thing was amazing’

With her trumpet-playing days firmly behind her, Natalie previously told Loose Women how being a cooking “geek” shaped her experience on Cooking With The Stars.

“The whole thing was amazing,” she said.

“Everyone was fantastic. We had such a lovely time. Jack [Osbourne], Kelly [Hoppen and Jess [Wright] – all of them were so fun. But the cooking for me – it was the chefs. I get very starstruck because I love food, and I know a lot of chefs. I’m a bit of a geek when it comes to restaurants and chefs, so to be surrounded by Jack Stein and Elliot Grover and all these amazing people, as well as Tony, sitting there talking to them about food, yeah, I felt like a competition winner.”

Recently, Natalie has had to deal with health issues. Also, her feud with Denise Van Outen — but now, it looks like things are looking up.

