Inside Natalie Cassidy and Denise Van Outen’s feud – brutal blows; savage Sonia dig; coming face-to-face

Natalie Cassidy was previously embroiled in a feud with Denise Van Outen – but fortunately they have managed to bury the hatchet.

EastEnders legend Natalie – who is on Cooking With The Stars today (August 17) – has been a staple on screens for years. Similarly, Denise is also a TV favourite with a career that spans decades.

However, a few years back the pair had serious beef. But what did they clash over? And how did they react when they met for the first time? Here, we’re taking a look inside their feud.

Natalie took aim at Denise back in 2010 (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

What did Natalie Cassidy say about Denise Van Outen?

Natalie and Denise’s feud started back in 2010.

In May 2010, Denise welcomed her daughter Betsy, whom she shares with ex Lee Mead. At the time, Denise revealed she was hiring a nanny full-time to look after Betsy, so she could go back to work.

But the decision didn’t go down well with Natalie Cassidy. Days after, Natalie said: “Denise Van Outen went back to work after two weeks because she said she needed to feel normal again. I just think, what have you had a child for? Having a child should be your job.”

The presenter fired back at Natalie (Credit: Channel 4)

Denise claps back

Denise didn’t respond to the savage comments at the time, but a few months later, Denise hit out at Natalie after she appeared on ITV’s Lorraine – six weeks after giving birth to her daughter Eliza.

Denise wrote on X, then known as Twitter: “Natalie Cassidy criticised me for going back to work after having Betsy. Natalie’s on Lorraine’s show now promoting her reality pregnancy/new mum show. Isn’t that work????”

She can stick her trumpet where the sun don’t shine!

She then added: “She said she did the show for money, so yes, that is work. Pot calling!!!! We put our family picture out to press to raise money for Great Ormond Street, she did a family shot and put the money in her pocket.”

Not done with her rant, Denise then made a dig at Natalie’s EastEnders character Sonia. She shared: “She can stick her trumpet where the sun don’t shine!”

Denise and Natalie buried the hatchet

However, years later, Denise landed a role on BBC’s EastEnders in 2015 – the same time Natalie was on the soap. So it’s fair to say there could have been some major awkwardness on set. But according to Denise, she and Natalie managed to bury the hatchet.

Reflecting on Natalie’s past comments, Denise told The Sun: “She told me I should stay at home with my baby for Christ’s sake. Then lo and behold, she had a baby and was sitting on Lorraine Kelly’s sofa with the baby on her lap.”

Denise then shared that she called a truce with Natalie due to her appearing on EastEnders.

“I thought it was going to be really awkward between us when we met. But she is lovely and it’s fine. We’re grown-ups. We had a laugh about it and we’ re mates now,” she shared.

Watch Natalie on Cooking With The Stars on Sunday (August 17) at 7:00pm on ITV1.

