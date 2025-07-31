This Morning viewers were left thrilled as Josie Gibson made her return to the show today (Thursday, July 31).

The star, 40, has been absent from the show for a while before making her return today.

Reggie and Josie went to Longleat today (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson makes This Morning return

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Josie make a surprise return, alongside her son, Reggie.

The TV star fronted a segment titled “Summer of Fun”, where she showed viewers some of the trips and treats parents can do this summer with their children. In today’s segment, Josie and Reggie went to Longleat zoo as part of their summer holidays together.

In the pre-recorded segment, Reggie and Josie spent some time going around the zoo, looking at the various animals.

They even got to feed some giraffes, play at the carnival, and on a boat cruise with sealions. Reggie was even seen feeding them. Reggie also got the opportunity to feed lorikeet birds and got to go on a safari drive.

During her time at Longleat, Josie also interviewed some of the public about how they’re keeping their kids entertained this summer.

Josie’s return went down well with fans! (Credit: ITV)

Viewers thrilled by Josie Gibson’s This Morning return

It’s safe to say that viewers were thrilled to see Josie make her This Morning comeback.

“Good to see Josie Gibson back on #ThisMorning. I hope she’s presenting at some point this summer,” one fan tweeted.

“Good to see Josie back. Been too long,” another wrote.

“Josies back [smiley face],” a third then wrote.

However, there were a couple of viewers who weren’t as enthusiastic to see the I’m A Celebrity star.

“Oh ffs now we are watching a #thismorning employee going to the [bleeping] zoo with her kid!” one viewer moaned.

“Free holiday for Josie’s kid,” another grumbled.

Josie set for presenting return

Earlier this month, This Morning and ITV confirmed that Josie would be returning to present the show this summer during Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard’s absences.

Josie, along with Rochelle Humes, Sian Welby, Olivia Attwood, Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond, Craig Doyle, Joel Dommett, Andi Peters, Emma Willis, and Rylan Clark will all be presenting the show at various points this summer.

Viewers were thrilled at the time.

“Now there is something to look forward to. All will be well worth watching – yippee!” one fan tweeted.

“Well I can watch This Morning for this time again, after not being able to watch with Cat and Ben.. Sorry, just can’t take to them, but all the summer presenters I love. Look forward to watching again,” another wrote.

However, there were also some viewers who took the opportunity to complain.

“A long horrendous summer with loud, rude, screeching presenters. Such a shame as I used to love watching,” one moaned.

