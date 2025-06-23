This Morning chef John Torode shocks fans with ‘foolish’ behaviour on ITV show

This Morning chef John Torode has been slammed by viewers following his appearance on the show today.

The ITV programme returned to screens on Monday (June 23) with Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley back at the helm. Joining the pair on the show was chef John.

But it seems viewers watching at home were not too happy with his behaviour…

John cooked up a feast on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

John Torode called out by This Morning viewers

On Monday (June 23), Cat Deeley and Ben chatted to the likes of Damson Idris and Will Best.

Regular John also dropped by too, to give a chili masterclass, before cooking up some fried chicken with sweet chilli sauce.

However, as he prepared a smashed cucumber side salad to go with the delicious dish, viewers were left gobsmacked by the number of chilies he was adding.

“Jesus how much chilli did he just put in that salad?!” declared one person on X. Someone else added: “I LOVE chilli – but that was a [bleep]-tonne of them John just stuck into that salad!”

Fans were left shocked at John’s chili-topped dish (Credit: ITV)

What else did viewers say?

What’s more, he also ruffled a few feathers when he smashed up his cucumber with a rolling pin, instead of chopping it, for his smashed cucumber salad.

“What is this foolishness….hitting a cucumber with a rolling pin. Just cut the bloody thing like a normal person. Bloody trendy nonsense,” said a third disgruntled This Morning viewer.

Another person penned: “I like cucumbers firm not smashed to pieces.”

Viewers were not impressed with his smashed cucumber salad (Credit: ITV)

This Morning’s recent complaints

It’s not the first complaint levelled at the show in recent weeks. The cookery drama comes after This Morning was hit with complaints last week after Alison Hammond was accused of ‘manhandling’ her co-host Dermot O’Leary.

During a phone-in, Alison took her seat on the sofa as the first caller made their point. Dermot appeared to linger on his feet, but he didn’t remain standing up for long. After a few seconds, Alison took hold of her TV colleague’s left arm with her right hand, her pink-nailed fingers tugging at Dermot’s elbow.

And even though the moment seemed innocuous enough, social media users naturally reacted with incredulous shock. “OMG cringe,” declared one grumble guts.

Dermot, however, didn’t seem to mind at all, with his and Alison’s relationship developing beautifully over the years.

