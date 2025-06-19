This Morning contributor Gyles Brandreth has been ridiculed on social media today for ‘not living in the real world’ after offering his views on attitudes to work.

Gyles appeared alongside fellow guest Kay Burley for Thursday’s episode of the ITV daytime series as they gave their take on what’s in the headlines.

But after co-host Cat Deeley brought up a survey of French workers has revealed widespread reluctance to assume managerial roles, Gyles seemed staggered by the very notion.

Gyles Brandreth and Kay Burley offered their views on attitudes to work on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Gyles Brandreth angers viewers

Cat explained that workers may wish to remain in the same role rather than be promoted in order to protect their work-life balance.

But Gyles responded: “I’m not sure about work-life balance.”

He went on: “I’ve always felt that work is life. And I like to feel I have a sense of purpose. So I like working.”

Joking about This Morning pay, he added: “That doesn’t necessarily mean working for money – I’m very happy here. But also hobbies and enthusiasms; doing things.”

Gyles concluded: “So this work-life balance thing… I think, may be overblown.”

Gyles Brandreth feels ‘work-life balance may be overblown’ (Credit: ITV)

‘Does the new generation feel it shouldn’t take work too seriously?’

Moments later, he pondered: “Is there a new generation that feels it shouldn’t take work too seriously? That they’ve got to take time out.”

And when co-host Ben Shephard countered with ‘nobody lays on their deathbed wishing they’d worked more’, Gyles disagreed.

“I will regret having not done the things I wanted to do,” he maintained. “I’m still hungry to things. And that’s having purpose, having interests.”

Gyles then pontificated: “We are of a generation where resilience, ambition, and work… we have found our reward in things.

“They’re not negative things. And my anxiety about this is people somehow feeling: ‘Actually, I’ve got to get the work-life balance right.’ As though there’s something more virtuous in sitting on a sofa doomscrolling rather than being out at work with other people.”

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard were co-hosting Thursday’s show (Credit: ITV)

How viewers reacted

Many of those reacting on X to Gyles’ words interpreted them as suggesting ‘people don’t want to work’. And that was not received well on social media.

“Gyles thinks work life balance is not important as he loves his job and would work more,” one viewer wrote on Facebook. “Not everyone has his cushy well-paid jobs. People in stressful jobs or factories on minimum wages might not feel the same. He’s a bit blinkered.”

Another user responded: “Agree, they don’t live in the real world. Lots of people working 2/3 jobs just to make ends meet.”

That’s because your ‘job’ is a bit of a breeze Gyles #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/ls0WVuiNXv — Vanessa  (@vanessahodgesx) June 19, 2025

Meanwhile, over on X, someone else fired back: “Gyles doesn’t know what work is, tbf #ThisMorning.”

“Giles CAN’T compare his (so called work) to the jobs other people have #ThisMorning,” asserted someone else.

And yet another unhappy onlooker chipped in with: “It’s very rich of people to say others don’t want to work, when your job is to get paid to chat on TV. Hardly a hardworking skill is it? #ThisMorning.”

