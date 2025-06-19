This Morning viewers weren’t happy with Kay Burley making an appearance on the show today (Thursday, June 19).

The former Sky News presenter, 64, joined Cat Deeley, Ben Shephard, and Gyles Brandreth to run through some of today’s top stories.

Kay was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Kay Burley on This Morning today

Today saw Ben and Cat welcome Kay onto This Morning.

Gyles was wearing a grey jumper with a picture of a TV on it. “As Seen on TV” was written on it. He explained that he was wearing it in “honour” of Kay.

“We have known each other, incredibly, for four decades,” Gyles revealed. “We have,” Kay added.

Gyles explained that he and Kay first met at TV-am in the 80s.

“It was a great place to work,” Kay then said.

They then went on to discuss some of today’s top stories, including Sara Davis banning her kids’ friends from using their phones at her house, Kate Middleton pulling out of appearing at the Royal Ascot, and how a local lollipop man has been banned from giving kids high-fives due to health and safety fears.

Some viewers weren’t happy that Kay was on the show (Credit: ITV)

Fans fume over Kay being on the show

Gyles may have seemed thrilled to have his old friend alongside him on the show; however, some viewers weren’t.

Many took to Twitter to complain about Kay being on the show.

“What is Kay Burley doing on #ThisMorning,” one viewer grumbled.

“Really? Kay Burley I am done bye,” another said. “Oh, not Kay Burley. Tea break time,” a third wrote.

However, some people were happy to see Kay.

“@KayBurley lovely to see you and @GylesB1 on @thismorning. I’m only watching as you are on lovely Kay. Love Gyle’s jumper,” one viewer said.

“Wow, Kay Burley looks incredible. 64 going on 40,” another gushed.

Trisha was on the show yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Fans complain about Trisha Goddard on This Morning

Yesterday saw viewers complain about another TV icon who was on the show.

This Morning welcomed Trisha Goddard onto the show yesterday to run through some of the day’s biggest stories.

However, it didn’t take long for viewers to start complaining.

“Why does Trisha always talk with an ‘I AM TALKING NOW AND YOU WILL LISTEN TO ME! BECAUSE I AM ALWAYS RIGHT’ kind of tone?” one viewer tweeted.

“Why do they keep on inviting Trisha back to the news review FGS!” another said.

“Oh dear, they have Trisha ‘only my opinion is the right one’ Goddard on the show,” a third wrote.

