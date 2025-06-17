Presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley were emotional as they confirmed the death of This Morning contributor Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek today.

During Tuesday morning’s (June 17) show, Ben and Cat started by paying tribute to tribute to Fiongal, 39, and his husband Jamie Meek, 45. They died on the tragic flight that crashed just after take-off from Ahmedabad bound for Gatwick last Tuesday (June 12).

The news arrives after Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond shared their concerns during Friday’s show. Fiongal appeared on This Morning in January and April this year, where he discussed his wellness brand, which he founded with his husband Jamie.

Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek appeared on This Morning twice this year (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley confirm contributor’s death

While appearing emotional, Cat Deeley told viewers: “We’d like to start by taking a moment to send our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Jamie and Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek who tragically lost their lives in the Air India crash.”

Ben then added: “As more details continue to emerge from the devastating tragedy, their loved ones have asked us to share a statement on their behalf.

“It is with profound sadness and unimaginable heartbreak that we confirm that both Jamie and Fiongal were passengers on the Air India flight that tragically crashed in India.”

Cat continued: “They were a bright light in so many of our lives, deeply loved as sons, brothers and friends. Their warmth, kindness, humour and generous spirits touched everyone who knew them. We are all beyond devastated by the news and are struggling to come to terms with the potential of a life without.”

‘They would want us to spread positive energy to the world’

Ben said Fiongal and Jamie wanted everyone to “spread positive energy to the world”.

He continued: “Especially at this time, may peace and love prevail, where there is darkness, spread light, love and laughter. We were lucky enough to spend some time with both of them. Fiongal on the show, of course, Jamie behind the scenes.”

Cat described Fiongal and Jamie as “absolutely charming gentlemen who were so positive”. Ben declared it is “heartbreaking that the lives of these two young men that were so full of joy and wonderful souls, have been tragically lost”.

He said they will be “really sorely missed and very warmly remembered by all of their friends and family”.

