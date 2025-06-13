This Morning’s Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary emotional as guest is feared dead in heartbreaking Air India plane crash

This Morning has paid tribute to a guest today who is believed to have died in the Air India crash.

Fiongal Greenlaw, 39, and husband Jamie Meek, 45, are thought to have been passengers on the flight to London that crashed on Thursday (June 12) after departure.

Fiongal appeared on This Morning back earlier this year, talking about his wellness brand, which he founded with his husband Jamie.

Following the news of the tragic crash, the ITV show has paid tribute to Fiongal.

This Morning today: ITV show pays tribute to former guest

On Friday (June 13) This Morning returned to screens with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary back at the helm. At the start of the show, the hosts paid tribute to Fiongal.

Dermot said: “Fiongal appeared on the show twice this year. We loved his energy that he brought to the studio.”

“Fiongal was onboard the plane with his husband Jamie. The couple posted videos online about the flight just before boarding.

“Our thoughts and our prayers go to their loved ones, and all those affected by this terrible tragedy.”

Former This Morning editor also paid tribute

Former This Morning editor Martin Frizell also issued a tribute to Fiongal.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo of Fiongal in the studio with presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley.

“So so sad to hear that Fiongal Greenlaw Meek and his partner are reported to be among the passengers and crew killed today on board the Air India flight bound for Gatwick,” Martin said in the caption.

What else did Martin say?

Reflecting on Fiongal’s visit to the show, Martin continued: “I remember his visit to the studio in January, he was passionate about auras and although I’m a sceptical sort his vibrancy and sheer enthusiasm won folk over.”

He added: “And I know for a fact that he hoped to use his appearance on This Morning to build his Wellness brand, he had a great future ahead of him.”

Martin concluded his tribute: “Thoughts are with his family and friends and those of his partner Jamie.”

Air India crash

Only one of 242 people on board the London-bound flight died this week, when it crashed into a residential area in Ahmedabad shortly after taking off.

According to Air India, there were 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian among the victims on board the flight leaving the northwestern Indian state of Gujarat. The sole survivor, British national Vishwashkumar Ramesh is recovering in hospital with his brother saying he “has no idea” how he made it.

