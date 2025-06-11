This Morning fans reckon Ben Shephard is ‘furious’ at having to host ITV show outside

This Morning fans have claimed Ben Shephard was not too happy about presenting the ITV show outside.

The long-running series returned to screens on Wednesday (June 11) with Ben and co-host Cat Deeley back at the helm.

On the show, the pair chatted to the likes of Wynne Evans about the Strictly scandal and were treated to a BBQ cooked by Si King.

But it seems Ben was not impressed with one change to the programme, according to viewers…

The pair hosted several parts of the show outside (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard hosts This Morning outside today

Today’s This Morning (June 11) was looking a little different. During items including sleep hygiene and Si King flipping burgers on the BBQ, the presenters hosted the programme outside of the TV studios. However, despite predictions of sunshine and high temperatures, the weather in London was the opposite.

It’s not got any warmer!

Near the end of the show, Ben and Cat headed outside once more. At this point, Ben was seen sitting with a blanket over his knees.

Ben said: “We have come outside again. It’s not got any warmer!” He added: “We have had lovely comments that it’s lovely in Manchester and Scarborough.”

Cat – who at this point was wearing her coat – said: “Who is rubbing it in?!”

Fans claimed a ‘freezing’ Ben was not happy (Credit: ITV)

Ben ‘furious’ over show shakeup

But fans reckon Ben was not too impressed with having to host the show outside.

“Take Ben indoors – poor bloke’s freezing,” joked one viewer on X.

Someone else added: “Ben is furious at being outside haha.” A third chimed in and shared their confusion: “I get that they’re doing BBQ but why are they doing the whole show outside when it’s clearly quite chilly?”

Other viewers were left concerned too.

“Cat is going to freeze to death,” said a fourth person.

A fifth person also pointed out: “Is it that cold… Ben with a throw over his legs?!”

