This Morning host Ben Shephard forced to issue apology after viewers ‘offended by a phrase’ used by his co-star

This Morning hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard were forced to issue an apology today (June 4) after former MP Sayeeda Warsi offended viewers.

During Wednesday’s show, Sayeeda was joined by Gyles Brandreth to discuss several stories alongside Ben and Cat.

On the topic of barbers offering therapy alongside a trim, Sayeeda managed to turn people at home off with her language pretty quickly…

Sayeeda and Gyles appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning guest’s language called out today

While talking about attending the barbers or hairdressers, Gyles admitted his wife enjoys sitting in the chair and talking about her life and issues. He, on the other hand, prefers to “bottle” his emotions.

Sayeeda agreed with Gyles, stating that she doesn’t go to the hairdressers “to have a chat”. Instead, she likes to get out her laptop and catch up on things.

However, she insisted that “particularly black men, coloured men, or Asian men” will visit hospitals or doctors and will “always undersell” because they’ve been “brought up not to share their feelings” and to act “tough”.

Sayeeda approved that if the barbershop is a place for them to talk and express their feelings, she didn’t see it as a bad thing.

That said, despite approving of using their barbers appointment as a therapy session, viewers immediately fumed at Sayeeda’s language.

Sayeeda’s language offended viewers (Credit: ITV)

‘ If Ben said that he’d be sacked on the spot’

“‘Black men, coloured men or Asian men’. Step back a little bit sweetheart,” one user wrote on X.

“Coloured men?! How is this allowed and you’ve let her keep talking?!” another person shared.

“Coloured men. It’s not the 1950s, 60s of 70s ffs – how has she not been reprimanded?” a third asked.

Another exclaimed: “Coloured men?! It’s 2025 – this type of language!!!”

“Coloured men?? Did she just say that on national TV like it’s nothing? Christ,” a sixth expressed.

Ben apologised on behalf of the show (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard issues apology

This Morning caught wind of the backlash, and Ben Shephard issued an apology on behalf of Sayeeda.

After speaking to Charlene White about today’s episode of Loose Women, Ben said: “We just want to take a minute to apologise to viewers who were offended by a phrase that we used by one of the team that we had on the show today.”

He then added: “If anyone was, we’d like to say sorry.”

