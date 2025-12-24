Complaints pour in over This Morning’s Christmas Eve episode as viewers convinced show is ‘pre-recorded’

This Morning has sparked major backlash minutes into today’s Christmas Eve show, as viewers speculate it was actually pre-recorded a while ago.

On Christmas Day, This Morning will air on TV, however it is a pre-recorded special for fans. But many thought up until then, all the shows were still going ahead live.

However, viewers were surprised to see that Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley were on their screens today, as they would have usually gone on their holiday break by now. And the contents of the show has even furthered their curiosity.

Ben and Cat returned to the screen (Credit: ITV)

Is This Morning Christmas Eve episode live?

While ITV has confirmed that This Morning tomorrow has been pre-recorded, fans weren’t aware of any changes to today’s episode. However, there have been a lot of signs that it was recorded a while back.

Ben and Cat don’t usually host the show during the holidays. Already this week, other stars like Craig Doyle and Sian Welby have taken over while the main duo get their holiday break. But surprisingly, they were back on the screens today.

When they were introducing what was coming up on the show, obviously it was all Christmas theme. The news they were discussing was all Christmas themed. And at one point, they even had an interview with Santa Clause himself!

Sian posted a goodbye to the studios yesterday (Credit: ITV)

In another part of the show, Will Best was out and about on the streets, heading to a lucky fan’s house. But he was dressed as an elf. Naturally, at this time of year, that wouldn’t be too strange. But when the door opened, Will actually apologised to the woman for his costume…

But the most obvious clue is that yesterday (December 23) Sian posted on her Instagram Story a video of the studio being packed away for Christmas – despite the fact she appeared on the show today.

In the video, she penned: “Last day at Television Centre and everyone is packing away ‘their belongings’.”

And in another Story, she indicated that Good Morning Britain would be the only thing live from the studios today – which it was.

Entertainment Daily has contacted ITV’s press centre for comment.

Will apologised for his outfit (Credit: ITV)

Fans complain about ‘pre-recorded’ Christmas Eve special

Many fans were left annoyed at the thought of a pre-recorded episode, and took to social media to share their opinions.

One penned: “Festive View. Yep. A pre-recorded episode before another pre-recorded episode. Lazy.”

Another added: “More pre-recorded [bleep].”

“Ready for another pre-recorded show with people who don’t work holidays, and haven’t worked all week but suddenly appearing today. We weren’t born yesterday” a third fumed.

A fourth commented: “This was probably recorded a month ago…”

“That’s enough pre-recorded excitement for me. Merry Christmas everyone” another penned.

