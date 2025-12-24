Richard Gaisford was supported after the Good Morning Britain star waved goodbye to ITV today (December 24) after 26 years.

The journalist, who joined ITV in 2000, appeared on Wednesday’s episode of GMB for the last time, where the show paid tribute to him.

Good Morning Britain star Richard Gaisford leaves after 26 years

Last night (December 23), Richard informed his followers on Instagram that today would be his final day at ITV.

“Counting down to my final @gmb broadcast. My last ever scheduled programme is tomorrow, after nearly 26 years. See you in the morning!” he wrote.

On GMB, host Charlotte Hawkins and Ed Balls spoke to Richard, who was presenting live at Downing Street.

Charlotte said: “I want to take this moment, actually, to say goodbye and thank you to Richard Gaisford who was here on ITV Breakfast for 26 years! Now, he is a much-loved member of our team.”

Charlotte described Richard as an “exceptional journalist”, declaring him as “the best”, which then Ed explained he had “learned a lot” from Richard.

Overwhelmed by their words, Richard said it has been a “privilege” to work at ITV, describing it as the “best job in television”.

“I will miss all of you immensely and wish you the best of luck with what happens next year. I’m out there looking for some new adventures!”

Following today’s GMB episode, Richard took to Instagram once again, writing: “End of an era,” as he documented his very last broadcast.

‘You will be missed’

Many of Richard’s followers rushed to the comments to share their support.

“You are the best Richard – thank you for your calm, authoritative, knowledgeable and fearless reporting. New adventures beckon – excited to see where you go and the stories you cover,” GMB host Susanna Reid wrote.

“You will be really missed on our screens – good luck for your future adventures x,” another person shared.

“You will be missed,” a third remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth echoed: “A broadcasting legend! So many brilliant memories working with you over the years Richard, thank you for teaching me so much!”

