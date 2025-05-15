Chef Clodagh McKenna lands new presenting job on This Morning as viewers divided

This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna swapped pots and pans for an outside broadcast today (May 15) as she presented live from the Balmoral Show.

Clodagh’s trip to the agricultural show, taking place in Northern Ireland, saw her handing out Best In Show rosettes and meeting young farmers and their cows.

However, viewers not only had a word of warning for the farmers but were also ready to hand out some advice to Clodagh…

Clodagh McKenna swapped the kitchen for an outside broadcast on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna turns presenter

Clodagh was trusted to front the outside broadcast today, but it seems viewers were missing the likes of Josie Gibson, who usually presents the segments.

Calling out her presenting skills, one This Morning viewer commented: “Clodagh’s not winning any presenting awards any time soon.” Another added: “Switched over then right back again after seeing Clodagh.”

Despite not appearing to make any kind of blunder, a third added: “And this is EXACTLY why they don’t get Clodagh to do anything that’s not a cookery segment.”

Others were annoyed at Clodagh “shouting” into the mic. But with kids and livestock in the background, it was most likely pretty noisy where she was.

“You already have a microphone, love. No need to shout,” moaned one.

“Clodagh bloody shouting,” said another. “Why do they shout?!” wailed another.

She handed out rosettes and spoke to young farmers (Credit: ITV)

‘They do realise Clodagh usually cooks them?’

Others, however, had a word of warning for the kids.

“All those kids proudly showing their cows. They do realise that Clodagh usually cooks them?” chuckled one.

Our Irish goddess!

Another predicted: “Clodagh will be cooking that on next week’s show.”

However, it wasn’t all bad for the TV chef. One fan commented: “Love Clodagh!” Another added: “Our Irish goddess!”

New arrivals…?

During her time at the show, she also eyed up some new pets, telling husband Harry Herbert that she thinks they need some alpacas to add to the animals that live on their farm.

Clodagh has just turned 50, so we reckon a belated present is in order, Harry!

Where do Clodagh McKenna and husband Harry live? Clodagh McKenna is an Irish chef, author of cookbooks, columnist and television presenter, and she married her beloved husband Harry Herbert back in the summer of 2021. The chef was born in Cork, Ireland, but now divides her time between her two homes – a stunning townhouse in London and a cottage in the grounds of Highclere Castle. Highclere is famous as the home of Downton Abbey. She and her husband Harry own a quaint cottage, called Broadspear, in the grounds. Who is Clodagh’s husband Harry Herbert? Harry has a connection to the royal family through his late father, Lord Porchester, the 7th Earl of Carnarvon. He was Queen Elizabeth II’s horse racing manager. Harry – the late Queen’s godson – followed in his father’s footsteps and now runs Highclere Thoroughbred Racing. Lord Porchester, or Porchey, as he was known to the late Queen, also owned Highclere Castle. And it’s where Harry and Clodagh now spend some of their time. Where does Clodagh McKenna live? Clodagh spends a lot of time at Broadspear, and who can blame her – it’s stunning! Broadspear boasts 100 acres of land and, over the course of the past six years, Clodagh and Harry have create a small sustainable farm. They’ve restored a one acre 18th-century walled vegetable and fruit garden. The pair have also set up five working bee hives, and planted fruit orchards, wildflower meadows and cutting flower gardens. As well as that, they keep a variety of hens, Aylesbury ducks and also a herd of Aberdeen Angus, that they farm sustainably. Back in 2021, Harry and Clodagh married in the grounds of Highclere. London home Away from the countryside, Clodagh McKenna and husband Harry recently completed a renovation of a four-storey terraced townhouse in London. It’s been transformed into a plush two-bedroom home with an open-plan kitchen. The house is located just off the King’s Road in Chelsea. It was chosen for its location and has been designed to be both stylish and functional. Clodagh and her husband Harry stay at the house while in the capital, and have created a space for entertaining, with a focus on natural textures and earthy tones.

