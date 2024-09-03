This Morning viewers are a little bit unhappy with Cat Deeley today. ‘Why?’ you might wonder…

Well, it seems that Cat has a repetitive habit that has left some ITV fans unimpressed.

But have you noticed what Cat does on air that might rub some viewers up the wrong way?

Host Cat Deeley has left This Morning viewers unimpressed (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

Cat Deeley on This Morning

Cat greets us most mornings alongside Ben Shephard, bright-eyed and bushy-tailed on This Morning at 10am on weekdays.

With the help of her co-star she presents daily hot topics and interviews a string of unique guests whilst keeping us entertained throughout. However, viewers have discovered a pet peeve they have when it comes to Cat’s body language.

Apparently, she flicks her hair quite a lot…

One viewer fumed on social media today (September 3): “Will someone please tell Cat to leave her hair alone, or tie it back. Constantly fiddling with it!”

Another agreed: “Can you please ask Cat Deeley to stop flicking her hair, its driving me mad.”

A third stated: “Please stop Cat flicking her hair, it’s so annoying. Also, sticking her tongue part way out of her mouth.”

Cat and Ben returned to the show this week (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

This Morning fans react to Cat Deeley

A fourth said on September 2: “Can some please get a hair clip for Cat? The number of times she touches her hair is distracting.”

During another episode one viewer remarked: “Get rid of Cat as she makes everything about herself and keeps flicking her hair.”

“I do wish Cat would do something with her hair instead of keep playing with it. Yesterday she was leaning over the food fiddling with it,” chimed in another.

However, other fans have shared their praise for Cat’s hosting skills as well as her appearance, on social media: “Cat!! Love your hair! So much softer and I say this genuinely.”

Another said: “You are so lovely. Forget the trolls.”

A third penned: “My most favourite host.”

A fourth wrote: “You are forever my favourite.”

“So far she is class act and great outfits,” praised another.

