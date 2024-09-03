Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and This Morning host Cat Deeley, once struck up an unlikely friendship while on a night out together.

Cat, 49, opened up about the night during a recent interview.

Cat had a night out with Fergie (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Cat Deeley and Sarah Ferguson’s unlikely friendship

During a recent interview with The Times, Cat opened up about an unlikely bond she struck up with the Duchess of York on a night out.

In the interview, Cat spoke about how she and Sarah enjoyed a wild night out at a top West London restaurant.

“It was so fun. I had to put Sarah Ferguson in the car. She was, like, ‘Don’t leave me!” she reminisced.

Cat spoke about This Morning too (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley on why she would quit This Morning

Elsewhere in the interview, Cat opened up on the one reason she would potentially quit This Morning.

“Everyone keeps checking in with me, ‘Are you OK? Are you handling this all right?'” she said.

“I don’t care. I do not care. If it gets too much for me I’m going to quit. I don’t need to do it. I could stop and be a mum for most of the year and then go and do the shows in America. There is no ulterior motive for me doing this,” she then went on to say.

Phillip and Holly got in touch with Ben and Cat (Credit: ITV)

Cat and Ben on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

During an interview with the Daily Mail last month, Cat and Ben revealed surprising gestures Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby made after it was announced they’d be taking over as This Morning hosts.

“I know Holly very well and I’ve been in touch with her. She sent us both flowers when we started, and I got a message from Phil as well. They said it’s a special, precious show and you’re going to love it, just make the most of it,” Ben said.

“It was the most beautiful surprise to get a gorgeous bunch of flowers and a handwritten note in my dressing room from Holly. So we’ve been texting,” Cat then added.

“We’re a bit like: ‘When the dust settles we’ll have a glass of champagne’,” she then said.

Read more: This Morning presenter Fern Britton set for surprise return to the show

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.