In an exciting revelation, This Morning presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley have announced that former show favourite Fern Britton is making a comeback.

As they returned to the show following their summer break, the duo shared the “exciting news” with the audience.

Fern Britton returns to This Morning

Ben Shephard expressed his enthusiasm for the programme’s upcoming content.

“This autumn we have a lot of wonderful new content coming your way. Take a look,” he invited viewers before rolling a sneak peek clip.

It was during the preview clips that viewers were greeted with the sight of Fern.

Alongside a picturesque backdrop of the sea, Fern’s brief appearance sparked a buzz among the show’s fans.

Cat Deeley narrated over the clip. “One of those new adventures is the return of an old friend,” she said, referring to Fern’s history with the show.

It’s been a decade since Fern Britton took her leave from This Morning. The presenter got her start as a guest presenter in 1993 and became a full-time host in 1999.

She bid her final farewell in July 2009.

This Morning presenters to welcome back Fern

Her comeback was met with positive reception on social media.

A fan tweeted: “Great to see @Fern_Britton back on #ThisMorning soon, one step closer to getting back in the presenting seat of This Morning maybe?”

“So, so happy to see @thismorning having @Fern_Britton back!! She’s wonderful!! Really looking forward to seeing you back Fern,” another gushed.

Autumn on the ITV Daytime show

The autumn line-up teased not only Fern’s return but also an array of exciting segments. These included fashion content and a segment where Dr Scott “immerses himself” amongst the animals of Asia.

Another highlight will be Sit Down with Alison, where Alison Hammond interviews celebrities.

Returning to This Morning after their summer break, Ben and Cat shared their personal summer stories.

“It is lovely to be back, we have missed you, have you missed us, everybody?” Ben expressed upon their return.

Ben spoke about his son’s travels and preparation for university, while Cat revealed the anxieties of her children returning to school.

