This Morning viewers slam ‘awful’ segment as Alison and Dermot take on Bushtucker Trial: ‘Drama queen’

This Morning viewers were left extremely unimpressed as Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Learly took on a Bushtucker Trial ahead of I’m A Celebrity’s premiere.

On Sunday (November 16) the brand new series of I’m A Celebrity kicks off, with some stars already having completed their first trials.

Alison was a contestant on I’m A Celebrity way back in 2010, where she completed her own Bushtucker Trials. So, many viewers found it quite annoying as she seemed absolutely terrified doing one on This Morning today (November 14).

Alison and Dermot do Bushtucker Trial on This Morning

On This Morning today, showbiz star Sian Welby was giving the hosts an update on what we can all expect from this year’s show, including the new changes.

But she had a surprise for them too, as there was a customised Bushtucker trial set up for both hosts to take part in. However, Alison wasn’t too happy about that, even though it was less scary than the actual trials that take place on the show.

Standing at podiums, there were multiple glass boxes, filled with insects. All Alison and Dermot had to do, was put their hand in and guess what was there.

However, Alison was unable to do so without screaming a lot. She told Dermot and Sian that she “couldn’t do it” repeatedly.

Dermot stepped up to help her out, but even when she got her hand in the box, she began screaming at the water – before she had even touched an insect!

Viewers weren’t impressed

Taking to X during the segment to express their annoyance at the show.

One wrote: “All put on. So fake. Absolutely embarrassing TV.”

Another added: “Thank God she isn’t back in the jungle..”

“Good Lord, this is awful” a third penned. While another added: “This is horrendous. I hope what is in the tank bites her.”

Other fans were more annoyed with how loud Alison’s screaming was, claiming she was a “drama queen”.

One wrote: “Shut up! That was horrendous” and another penned: “Give me strength, what a noise.”

“Oh Alison, drama queen much??” as another slammed: “STFU!! Attention seeker.”

With I’m A Celebrity All Stars still happening every year, could we maybe see Alison make another appearance? It would definitely be quite an iconic comeback!

What did you think of This Morning taking on their own Bushtucker Trial? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!