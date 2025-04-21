This Morning today (Monday, April 21) saw Andi Peters and Josie Gibson interview a woman who runs a magazine aimed at ‘trad-wives’.

Trad-wives are women who embrace traditional gender roles and marriage ideals, with some even quitting their jobs to focus on their family’s needs within the home.

The interview had its awkward moments (Credit: ITV)

Tradwife interview on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Andi and Josie interview Brittany Hugoboom, the editor of trad-wife magazine, Evie.

Dialling in from New York, Brittany spoke about why she set up the magazine in the first place back in 2019.

She described it as a “departure from the mainstream” where they “celebrate our femininity”. “We love love,” she then added.

Brittany then added that the magazine tells readers that its “okay to just be a mum”, adding being a mum is “beautiful and amazing” and worth “celebrating”.

However, things took an awkward turn when Andi brought up some things that had “surprised” him about Brittany.

Andi explained that Brittany’s magazine tells women they should be “great mums, homemakers, look after their family”.

Brittany spoke about her magazine (Credit: ITV)

‘Awkward’ interview

“Whereas you yourself are the editor of a massive magazine. One would argue you’re the breadwinner, you’re the one with the great career, so you can do both, and women can do both,” he said.

Brittany fired back, arguing that women can do both, but she wouldn’t have been able to set up her magazine when her kids were young.

“Why not?” Andi interrupted. She then explained that the long hours made it difficult.

Andi then asked about the fact that some articles in the magazine suggest a woman’s duty should be to “entertain her husband”.

“You are on daytime television, so be careful how you choose your words, do you really stand by that?” he asked.

“I don’t know what you mean by ‘entertain your husband’,” Brittany awkwardly laughed. Andi then explained he was interpreting the “entertain your husband” as something that happens in the bedroom.

“Maybe a little dance,” Josie then joked, attempting to make the situation less awkward.

“I do think that’s a very important part of married life for sure,” Brittany then replied. “I don’t know what I can say on daytime television, but I think you should have a good life in that way.”

Andi wasn’t impressed with the interview (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Andi Peter takes savage swipe

As the interview ended, Andi immediately linked to the Loose Women studio, so they could promote what they were going to be discussing today.

“Loose Women is on next here on ITV1. Jane [Moore]. We did that interview so you didn’t have to,” he sniped.

“You’d have been seething! It’s…it’s remarkable,” a baffled Andi then added.

Laughing, Jane replied, saying: “Tumbleweed.”

Fans of the show were left fuming over the interview, with some disagreeing with Brittany’s views entirely.

“Even Andi is mocking that interview,” one viewer tweeted.

“Why are we giving this air time?” another asked.

“Awkward,” a third wrote. “Andi pointing out her hypocrisy,” another viewer tweeted, posting a gif of a cat looking shocked.

Read more: This Morning viewers unimpressed with ‘attention seeker’ Sam Thompson as he breaks world record

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What did you think of the interview? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.