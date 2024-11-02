Alison Hammond previously shared her message to ex-co-star Phillip Schofield amid the drama going on at This Morning.

In 2023, Phillip Schofield quit the ITV show, and the broadcaster completely, following the news of his “unwise but not illegal” affair with a member of staff. What’s more, a few months later, Holly Willoughby also quit.

And earlier this year, Alison – who is on The Great British Bake Off today (November 2) – recalled the “issues” that went on at the time on the show.

Alison Hammond ‘doesn’t want’ full-time This Morning role

Speaking to The Times in March this year, Alison was quizzed on whether she was ever asked to go full-time on the show, following Phil and Holly’s departure.

Currently, Alison hosts every Friday, alongside Dermot O’Leary. The pair took on the role back in 2021, replacing Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford. Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard have since stepped in to host the show Monday to Thursday.

When quizzed about a full-time presenting gig on the show, Alison said: “How could I? I live in Birmingham and do Bake Off and For the Love of Dogs. I never wanted that job.”

Alison Hammond on ‘issues’ at This Morning

Alison went on: “Last year we did extra because we were going through issues, but Cat and Ben will save that show.”

The TV favourite appeared to refer to Phillip’s exit regarding the “issues” she mentioned. However, Alison was keen not to talk too much about Phillip. But she did have a message for the former presenter.

“Listen, I don’t want to get into salacious gossip. All I need to say is I personally wish Phillip Schofield all the best. I loved Phillip Schofield. Full stop. But that’s the last thing I would want to speak about,” Alison added.

Phillip’s TV return

Earlier this autumn, Phillip made his TV comeback on Channel 5’s Cast Away.

The three-part series saw the former This Morning presenter, 62, alone on a desert island off the coast of Madagascar. During the show, Phil addressed his affair scandal which resulted in his exit from ITV last year.

Of course, following the news, many reacted to his return after more than a year off screens – including Alison.

Both she and Dermot O’Leary ‘liked’ Phil’s announcement post on Instagram, seemingly showing their support.

Watch Alison on The Great British Bake Off on Saturday (November 2) at 5:30pm on Channel 4.

