Alison Hammond previously opened up about the error she made earlier on in her career after a warning from a This Morning boss.

Since shooting into the spotlight in 2002 thanks to her appearance on Big Brother, Alison has become one of TV’s go-to presenters. From stints on The Great British Bake Off to For The Love Of Dogs – which is on today (October 27) – Alison has kept busy. She is also a firm favourite in This Morning – having joined way back in 2002.

However, according to Alison, earlier on in her career she was left “so worried” over a mistake she made, especially as a boss from This Morning had given her a warning.

She first joined This Morning back in the early 2000s (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Alison Hammond on rookie error

Alison first joined This Morning in 2002. In 2021, she started hosting the Friday edition of the show, alongside Dermot O’Leary.

However, back in the day, Alison fessed up to make a “mistake” that led to a warning from a telly boss.

Speaking to Backlight in 2017, Alison was quizzed on her interview techniques and style. The Brummie favourite was asked about how she is able to have her notes ready – but still able to listen at the same time.

Alison has become a firm favourite on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond was ‘so worried’

“That was one of the early mistakes I made to be honest,” Alison revealed.

“I used to write my questions out. And I’d really want to get one question right. Or someone at This Morning said: ‘Make sure you get that question, Alison.’

“And I’d be so worried about getting the question out that when they were talking and opening up about something like their family, I’d still be worried about getting my questions in.”

The TV star has been open about her career lows (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on career lows

Meanwhile, in an interview from August this year, Alison opened up about when she went through a period of financial turmoil, after being unable to bag any work.

“There was a time when I couldn’t pay my mortgage and I was really famous,” she told The Guardian.

This was in 2007, when Alison was a reporter on This Morning. Despite this job role, she was left unused by the show and had no other work in the pipeline.

Alison admits ‘it’s not all good all of the time’

As a result, she ended up getting a job at her local hairdressers. There she would “answer the phone and do a few blow dries”. Her son Aidan was still very young at the time and her mother helped them financially too.

However, when recalling the story, the publication noted how Alison began to cry. She then shared: “It’s not all good all of the time. But I was all right, you know? That’s television, it’s fickle and it’s part of my journey, part of my power.”

