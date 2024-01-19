The moment The Traitors ‘icon’ Ross reveals Diane is his mum and no one noticed

Last night’s (January 18) episode of The Traitors saw faithful Ross reveal that Diane is his mum to the other contestants – and no one took notice!

During the early stages of the competition, viewers were left stunned when Diane dropped the bombshell that Ross is her son. The pair kept their connection a secret from everyone else. However, Zack once suspected that Paul was Diane’s son. The pair found the assumption hilarious.

Diane was brutally murdered during Wednesday’s episode (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors: Ross slyly reveals Diane is his mum

During Wednesday’s episode, fan-favourite Diane was murdered by the Traitors after drinking from the poisoned chalice. Her brutal exit the following episode saw her get shut into a coffin during a funeral scene.

After last night’s mission, Ross said in the car that Diane would be urging them to banish another Traitor at the round table.

“Diane will be looking down on us now going ‘go get those Traitors guys, go get the Traitors now,'” he said while impersonating her accent.

“I love her, she was like my mum,” Jasmine replied. Referring back to Zack’s theory, Paul joked: “She was my mum.”

Not realising that he wasn’t joking, Ross slyly added: “She was my mum first! No stop it!” while winking directly at the camera.

Fans call Ross an ‘icon’ after winking to the camera (Credit: BBC)

Ross branded an ‘icon’ by fans

Viewers last night immediately rushed to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to the epic moment from Ross.

“ROSS IS A CAMP ICON JUST LIKE HIS MUM,” one user passionately pleaded.

“GIVE ROSS £120,000 NOW. RIGHT NOW!!! THE WINK!!! I SCREAMED,” another person wrote.

“Ross winking in The Traitors this is Oscar worthy TV,” a third shared.

“I’m fully obsessed with Ross. That wink. He did that for the girls, gays and theys,” a fourth remarked.

“Ross winking at the camera is actually one of the most iconic scenes in television history,” a fifth shared.

The Traitors continues tonight from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

