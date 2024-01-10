Actor Kerr Logan is famous for appearing in the likes of Showtrial, Strike and Game of Thrones – but now his mum and brother are taking the spotlight on The Traitors.

As the BBC One Claudia Winkleman-fronted reality show takes the TV world by storm, one viewer has more reason than most to care who “is murdered” and who escapes for another day…

Bangor-born Kerr, 35, has revealed two of his family members are taking part on the show, and he’s finding the whole experience super surreal. Here’s everything you need to know about actor Kerr Logan, his famous actress wife, and his invested interest in The Traitors…

Kerr Logan as James Thornley in Showtrial (Credit: BBC One)

What is actor Kerr Logan famous for?

Kerr Logan is perhaps best known for playing controlling husband Matthew Cunliffe in the popular detective drama Strike. (Yes, he was the one keeping private detective Cormoran Strike and trusted assistant Robin Ellacott apart – boo, hiss!).

Fans pretty much despised the character (but they are supposed to!), until Robin finally ditched him. Viewers of the BBC One drama were horrified when Matthew played the victim over fiancée Robin’s rape. Oh, and that’s as well as the fact he CHEATED on her and justified it with his own self pity. Yuk!

Actor Kerr Logan also starred as Matthos Seaworth in Game of Thrones for four episodes. He played Luke in 6Degrees, Conor in London Irish, and James McDermott in a recent adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s Alias Grace.

He went on to star as Patrick in ITV’s Victoria, Conall Molloy in Dead Still, and Patrick Lynch in The Spectacular. In 2021, Kerr Logan played James Thornley in Showtrial. More recently, he played Aidan Kenny in North Sea Connection, and DS Luke Nash in The Killing Kind.

Who played James Thornley in Showtrial?

Actor Kerr Logan portrayed James Thornley in BBC One drama Showtrial. James Thornley worked for the Crown Prosecution Service, and needed to give his approval before DI Paula Cassidy could take her case against Talitha Campbell to a courtroom.

He wanted to see justice served but maintained a cautious approach. James was determined not to present a flimsy case that could easily see the culprit walk free.

He also had a history with lawyer Cleo Roberts.

Kerr Logan and Holliday Grainger as Matthew Cunliffe and Robin Ellacott in Strike (Credit: BBC One)

Will there be another series of Strike?

The fifth season of Strike entitled Troubled Blood aired in September 2022. Fans can expect another series at some point in the future – but it might be quite a wait!

The sixth series is unlikely to air until later 2024 at the earliest. Of course, the series is based on the books by JK Rowling (under her Robert Galbraith pseudonym).

It will be based on the latest novel The Ink Black Heart, which was only published in 2023. The first two seasons of the show aired in 2017, with season 3 arriving in 2018, season 4 in 2020, and the fifth season arriving in mid-December 2022.

How old is Showtrial actor Kerr Logan and where is he from?

Kerr Logan was born on August 27 1988 in Bangor, Northern Ireland. He is currently 35 years of age.

He moved to Lytham St Annes in Lancashire when he was 12. At 19, he was accepted into the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art graduating in the year 2010.

Sinead Keenan as DI Paula Cassidy, and Kerr Logan as James Thornley in Showtrial (Credit: BBC One)

Who is Kerr Logan’s wife?

Showtrial actor Kerr Logan is married to Scottish actress Sara Vickers. They wed in August 2017 and have two children together.

Sara is famous for playing Connie Charles in Privates, Leanne Randall in Shetland, and Joan Thursday in Endeavour. Most recently, she’s portrayed Erin in Guilt.

My brother is on the traitors. My brother is on the traitors. My brother and mother are on the traitors….. What. Is. Happening!?!? @TheTraitorsUK @Tuckshopcarson pic.twitter.com/8hNrNINDP6 — Kerr Logan (@KerrLogan) January 5, 2024

Kerr Logan reveals mum Diane and brother Ross are on The Traitors

Fans of The Traitors were rubbing their hands in glee when super-sleuth Diane revealed her real son Ross was also appearing in the show. Biggest twist EVER!

But that’s not all… Diane’s OTHER son is TV actor Kerr Logan. Although she has not revealed her famous son and daughter-in-law on air, Kerr has taken to X – formerly known as X – to confirm it’s true.

He wrote: “My brother is on The Traitors. My brother is on The Traitors. My brother and mother are on The Traitors… What. Is. Happening!?!? @TheTraitorsUK @Tuckshopcarson.”

Fans were quick to share their surprise, with one replying: “We need your views on the roast dinner situation please! Watched ep 3 tonight. Your mum is an icon of our time.”

Another asked: “How did you keep it a secret”. A third said: “It was a cracking reveal – I screamed!!”

The Traitors continues on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights at 9pm on BBC One.

