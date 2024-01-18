The Traitors viewers convinced Diane will return to show after ‘murder’: ‘Her revenge will be bloody’

The Traitors series 2 fans are certain that Diane Carson is making a comeback after she was brutally booted from the series.

The smash hit BBC show returned for another instalment on Wednesday (January 17) – and as expected it delivered on the drama. After a five-day wait, it was finally revealed that Diane did drink from the poisoned chalice – which meant she was murdered and booted from the show.

However, The Traitors viewers reckon she’s not actually ‘dead’ – and will be returning in a huge twist.

Diane’s fate was revealed (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors 2: Diane’s fate revealed

In last week’s episode, Diane unwittingly found herself in the traitors’ firing line when Paul, Miles and Harry were tasked to ‘kill’ a Faithful by handing them a drink.

The show ended on a huge cliffhanger that saw traitor Miles hand over a drink to Diane. But before she took a sip – the show finished.

Diane sipped on the poisoned chalice (Credit: BBC)

Dianne ‘murdered’ on The Traitors 2

And during Wednesday’s explosive episode (January 17) Diane’s fate was revealed – and she did indeed drink from the chalice. However, a huge twist meant that Diane did not get murdered straight away.

Diane will return, and her revenge will be bloody.

The gang then had to take part in a mission that saw them attend a funeral. There, they had to work out who had been murdered by the Traitors. Diane was then sadly evicted from the show at the end of the task.

The stars had to attend a funeral (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors fans claim Diane will be back

However, fans are certain that Diane will be making an epic return in a huge twist. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “I’m gonna need Diane to come back from the dead ya know.”

A second added: “Diane will return, and her revenge will be bloody.” A third agreed and penned: “Diane will return…”

Another chimed in and mused: “Imagine if there’s a challenge where someone comes back from the dead.” Someone replied and said: “YES! Diane.”

Fans reckon she’ll be back (Credit: BBC)

Diane says The Traitors are ‘playing a blinding game’

After her exit, Diane’s real-life son Ross was left devastated. He even confessed how morbid it was to attend her ‘funeral’. Fuming, Ross then vowed how he is more determined than ever to find the Traitors. He said: “Revenge is going to be taken.”

Once she was ‘murdered’, Diane said: “I’m OK with it being me, it would have been way worse if it had been Ross. The Traitors are getting rid of people who could have carried the Faithfuls forward, they’re playing a blinding game.”

The Traitors continues tonight (January 18) from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

