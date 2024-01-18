Paul declares ‘you ain’t seen nothing yet’ as The Traitors episode hailed as ‘most iconic ever’

The Traitors baddie Paul has teased that more drama is to come – and he’s teasing it’ll be even more iconic than last night’s ep.

Ever since the new series of The Traitors returned to BBC, viewers have been gripped by each episode.

During Wednesday night’s (January 17) taping, fan favourite Diane was murdered in her coffin.

Fan favourite Diane was murdered in a dramatic funeral scene (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors: Fans react to Diane’s murder

After being poisoned during last Friday’s episode, Diane’s fate was sealed in last night’s epic funeral episode. Buried in a coffin, fans reacted to Diane’s dramatic murder.

“Goodbye England’s rose. Diane, you will always be the queen of our hearts RIP,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Diane getting the most iconic #TheTraitors exit we’ve ever seen,” another person shared.

“Diane’s funeral was one of the campest, most dramatic scenes in reality TV history. Academy Award!” a third remarked.

“Iconic we will never forget you Diane,” a fourth remarked.

However, just because Diane is gone, it doesn’t mean we are going to stop obsessing over the show. Especially after checking out Paul’s Twitter today (January 18).

One fan commented last night: “Paul is waaaay too good at this. Almost scary.”

They’re not wrong. He was seen fake-shaking in his coffin, fake crying and throwing yet another Traitor – RIP Miles – under the bus. However, it appears we ain’t seen nothing yet.

Responding to the fan, he said: “You’ve seen nothing yet.”

He also a meme of the Joker alongside the words: “And here we go!”

An All Stars series of Love Island hasn’t been performing very well (Credit: ITV)

The Traitors vs Love Island

Meanwhile, it seems The Traitors is walking all over Love Island All Stars and the reaction from viewers proves it.

Tuesday’s episode two of Love Island All Stars (January 16) received just 967,000 viewers. However, according to The Daily Mail, The Traitors brought in an astonishing 3.8 million viewers last week.

Viewers ditch Love Island for The Traitors

“The audacity of Love Island thinking people will be watching tonight when The Traitors is back on,” one user shared last night.

“Are people actually watching Love Island right now when this top tier drama is happening??” another person shared.

“Love Island will have to wait tonight I need to watch The Traitors,” a third remarked.

“I’m deffo picking The Traitors over Love Island tonight. Sorry ITV, but that’s REAL television,” a fourth wrote.

The Traitors continues tonight (Thursday, January 18) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

