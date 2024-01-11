Claudia Winkleman’s most iconic Traitors looks and what you can actually afford from her £10k series 2 wardrobe

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman, 51, has been rocking some stunning outfits yet again this series.

But how much do her iconic get-ups cost? And where can you get them from? Read on to find out…

Claudia’s outfits are as iconic as she is (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors: Where are Claudia Winkleman’s outfits from?

Claudia’s outfits are just as iconic as the Scottish castle and The Traitors‘ soundtrack. But how much do her stunning ensembles actually cost?

As seen in the picture above, Claudia can be seen wearing a sleek black blazer from Saint Laurent and some velvet leggings.

Under the blazer, Claudia is rocking a white, laced crepe-top from Self Portrait. She finishes the look off with some Doc Martins.

The blazer is currently available for £2,175 at Net-A-Porter, whilst the white top is £182 from Mytheresa. Meanwhile, the Doc Martins are £180.

Claudia rocks a lot of knitwear on the show (Credit: BBC)

Claudia’s outfits

A look from episode two, Claudia’s knitted green jumper with yellow smiley faces on the elbows went down a treat with viewers. The Kapital cable-knit jumper costs £480 at Mr Porter. The kilt comes in at £259.

Meanwhile, episode one saw her wearing a grey and navy argyle jumper from James Purdy, which is available in the region of £595.

Meanwhile, her navy blue Holland Cooper coat is priced at £749. The wellies aren’t cheap either, coming in at £140.

During episode three, Claudia could be seen wearing a fair isle jumper from Scottish cashmere brand Brora (below). It costs £345 at the moment.

Claudia’s outfits are expensive! (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors: How much do Claudia Winkleman’s outfits cost?

The green trench coat, meanwhile, is from Officine Generale, and costs in the region of £396.

The trousers are from Cordings of Piccadilly and cost £179. The wellies are £140.

Claudia wore this outfit in episode 1 (Credit: BBC)

This outfit from episode one cost a combined £1,376. The blazer is from The Kooples and is £420, whilst the leggings are £58.

The boots from Siant Lauren cost a whopping £880, whilst the fingerless gloves are just £18.

Claudia’s look from last night’s challenge is pretty pricey too. The grey roll-kneck jumper is from Johnstons of Elgin and is sold out. However, it’s usually available for £895.

The green leggins, meanwhile, are from Wadrobe NYC and are currently on sale at £228 (down from £330).

Claudia wore ANOTHER outfit at the end of last night’s show (Credit: BBC)

Claudia finished last night’s show in a black velvet mini dress from The Vampire’s Wife. It’s going to set you back quite a bit when it’s not on sale, with a RRP of £1,295.

In total, Claudia’s outfits on the show so far cost approximately £9,716-ish – and some of those outfits are on sale.

And we’re only four episodes in – so there’s plenty more outfits to come!

The Traitors continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

