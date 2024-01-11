The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman told off by show bosses for being ‘too nice’ to contestants, ex star claims

The Traitors UK host Claudia Winkleman has been scolded by show bosses for being “too nice” to contestants, it’s been revealed.

On-screen, Claudia seems quite cold and stern with the contestants. However, a former star of the show has revealed that may be all an act…

Claudia hosts the UK version of the show (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman told off by bosses

Speaking to OK! magazine recently, Fay, a contestant from season one of The Traitors, revealed that Claudia has got in trouble in the past with show bosses due to being too kind to players.

“Claudia is lovely. She got in trouble for being too nice to us,” she revealed.

“There was one time when it was really cold in the church and she came in with her people and had her mittens on and a hot water bottle. She asked if I was cold and gave me the hot water bottle until the mission started,” she then continued.

Fay continued: “She was in it with us. She was devastated at the banishments and she was so down to earth.”

Paul ‘cried’ last night (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors star Paul branded a ‘psychopath’

In other Traitors-related news, Paul was branded a “psychopath” by viewers. This came after he turned on the waterworks during the round table.

Paul got “emotional” when he revealed that he was “ready” to go – and had been thinking about his partner and their little boy.

Paul – who is, of course, a Traitor – got a little teary-eyed in the hope of throwing his fellow contestants off his scent. It seemed to do the trick. Sort of.

Viewers, however, were astounded at the levels Paul is willing to go to avoid detection.

“Paul fake crying about his wife and child – absolute psychopath,” one fan tweeted. “Paul pretending to miss his kid to throw off suspicion is some sick shizzle,” another wrote.

Ash was banished last night (Credit: BBC)

Fans reckon Ash is about to drop a bombshell

Meanwhile, last night’s episode ended on a pretty bizarre cliffhanger.

Ash was banished, but before she could reveal that she was a traitor, the episode ended. Fans were baffled, especially considering we already know that Ash is a Traitor. However, other viewers reckon the episode ended with a cliffhanger because Ash is about to expose one of her fellow traitors.

“I think Ash is going to throw Paul under the bus as she leaves – that is why it was a cliffhanger end. Only reason because we know she is a Traitor. Really hoping she does,” one viewer said.

“My theory on why The Traitors has left on a cliffhanger because there is NO NEED for it to have: Ash leaves and throws Paul under the bus (I’m a Traitor but not the only one in the dungeon etc),” another said.

“Ash better be bringing Paul or Harry down with her and that’s why THAT’S the cliffhanger we got,” a third then wrote.

The Traitors continues tonight (Thursday, January 11) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

