The Traitors fans convinced Ash is going to throw Paul under the bus after ‘most pointless cliffhanger ever’

The Traitors season 2 fans reckon they have worked out Ash’s huge bombshell after the show ended on a cliffhanger last night.

The BAFTA-winning reality series returned for another episode on Wednesday (January 10). And TV favourite Claudia Winkleman was back at the helm for the ultimate game of deception, backstabbing and trust.

However, things took an even more dramatic turn when Traitor Ash was “thrown under the bus” by her follow Traitors and banished. And fans reckon she’s about to get her own back.

Ash found herself banished from the show last night (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors season 2 star Ash banished

During Wednesday’s episode, Ash was once again accused of being a Traitor by her fellow Traitors Paul and Harry. As fans will know, the pair previously betrayed her during the round-table last week.

And the lads were still playing dirty, as in a shock twist at the end of last night’s show, Ash was banished after receiving the majority of votes.

Ash was betrayed by fellow Traitor Paul (Credit: BBC)

But just before she was about to reveal if she was a Traitor or a Faithful, the show abruptly ended. She told the gang: “I want to say that I think you’re a magnificent group of people.

“I don’t think I’ve belly laughed so much in a while. It’s been an honour and privilege.” She then added: “I am….” as the end credits rolled and The Traitors finished.

The show ended on a sudden cliffhanger (Credit: BBC)

Fans fume at The Traitors cliffhanger

Fans were left fuming at the latest cliffhanger, especially as viewers already know Ash is a Traitor.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person proclaimed: “Did the editors forget we know she’s a Traitor? Why the cliffhanger?” Someone else fumed: “Why? Why’ve they just done a cliffhanger when we ALL know Ash is a Traitor.”

Another added: “Come on BBC we’re all [bleep]ing hooked on The Traitors – stop with the pointless cliffhangers. We all as viewers know she’s a Traitor.” Echoing their thoughts, a fourth wrote: “Most pointless cliffhanger ever and the next 2 eps aren’t on iPlayer.”

Fans reckon Ash will drop Paul in it (Credit: BBC)

Fans rumble Ash’s big bombshell on The Traitors

However, other fans are convinced that Ash is set to drop a bombshell on the other Traitors – especially Paul.

One viewer mused: “I think Ash is going to throw Paul under the bus as she leaves – that is why it was a cliffhanger end. Only reason because we know she is a Traitor. Really hoping she does.”

Someone else added: “My theory on why The Traitors has left on a cliffhanger because there is NO NEED for it to have: Ash leaves and throws Paul under the bus (I’m a Traitor but not the only one in the dungeon etc).”

A third quipped: “Ash better be bringing Paul or Harry down with her and that’s why THAT’S the cliffhanger we got.”

The Traitors is on BBC One tonight (January 11) at 9pm.

