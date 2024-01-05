The Traitors series 2 star Ash ‘disgusted’ by ‘ruthless’ Paul as he throws her under the bus, expert claims

The Traitors series 2 has only been airing for a couple of days, but we’ve already had plenty of twists and turns.

A twist from tonight’s show that will certainly get viewers talking is Paul’s betrayal of Ash – with the 45-year-old’s place on the show now in jeopardy.

Paul betrayed his fellow Traitor tonight (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors series 2: Paul betrays Ash?

Towards the end of tonight’s episode of The Traitors, the ultimate betrayal took place, as Traitor turned on Traitor.

Paul decided that enough was enough and took aim at fellow traitor Ash – voting for her.

“She’s really poorly performed as a Traitor,” Paul explained to the camera afterward. “And if you poorly perform, then there are consequences.”

“What the hell are you doing?” Ash then ranted to the camera.

However, viewers are going to have to wait until next week to find out whether Ash stays or goes! Nooo!

Ash wasn’t happy (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors: Paul to be a ‘formidable’ player, expert claims

Speaking to ED! on behalf of Spin Genie, body language expert Darren Stanton provided some analysis of Paul and Ash’s behaviours during the banishment part of the episode.

“I think the group are fond of Paul because he is a leading personality. People trust what he has to say and that’s all down to confidence,” he told us.

“He is very good at being disruptive, playing mind games, and convincing others of what he is saying is true, I think Paul is going to emerge as a very formidable player,” he then said.

Paul will be a force to be reckoned with (Credit: BBC)

Ash ‘disgusted’ by Paul’s behaviour

However, he did say it was a “shock” to watch Paul turn on Ash. “We then saw him throw Ash under the bus, which was a shock to watch. He was obviously very unimpressed with Ash’s performance as a traitor. He knew he had to save him and Harry in some way, and was very Machiavellian,” he said.

“There is no doubt that he discussed this strategy with Harry. If she isn’t voted off in episode four and continues to be a traitor, the whole dynamic of the traitors camp is going to be very complex and toxic. When Harry followed Paul’s direction, Ash’s facial expression said it all,” she then said.

“She was disgusted by their behaviour. What has been clear is that Paul is quite ruthless and will do anything to win this process. He is the most dominant and strongest personality within the traitors.”

Read more: The Traitors castle – where it is and how much it costs to stay there

The Traitors continues on Wednesday, January 10 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.