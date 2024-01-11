The Traitors 2024 star Paul branded a psychopath as viewers rinse his crocodile tears

The Traitors 2024 star Paul was slammed on social media last night after he turned on the waterworks at the round table.

The contestants banded together to banish someone for the third time last night – and Paul had a couple of hairy moments at the round table…

Suspicions fell on Paul (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors 2024: Has Paul been sussed out?

Suspicions fell on Paul during last night’s The Traitors – with some contestants beginning to wonder why the 36-year-old is being so calm and confident.

This was despite Paul spending the down in the dungeons, after being “condemned” to be there by the traitors. However, as you all know, this was all a ploy to get people to avoid growing suspicious of him. However, it didn’t seem to have the desired effect on some people.

“We’re looking at people for being nervous, but I think there’s something to be said about looking at people who are very calm, composed, and cool, – all three things you are, which make good characteristics of a traitor,” Zack told Paul at the round table.

He then asked why Paul why he thought he’d been put in the dungeon.

“So, we had a chat today, that out of me and Andrew, one of us would be banished and one of us would be murdered,” Paul replied.

Paul got emotional (Credit: BBC)

Paul turns on the waterworks

“Whoever it is around the table, that is a genius move,” Paul then continued. “Because I now feel like I’m going home.”

Paul continued saying: “But I was thinking today, about my little boy and Kate, and I’m kind of ready, type of thing.”

As Paul said this, his voice cracked, and was instantly comforted by those sitting next to him.

“And, um, sorry, it’s just cos like this was expected,” he then continued, holding back ‘tears’. “The only thing I’ve got to come back is, confident people have been picked out, and it’s been incorrect. It’s the people who aren’t confident and are sat back a little bit [who are the traitors].”

Paul was slammed (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors 2024 fans brand Paul a ‘psychopath’

Paul’s performance astounded viewers, with many branding him a “psychopath” for bringing out the fake tears.

“Paul doing the worst pretend crying since this [bleep],” one BBC viewer tweeted, sharing a gif of Matt Hancock crying on GMB.

Paul talking about his kid at the roundtable #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/rsVWtqM430 — Tyler (@fagfetchd) January 10, 2024

Another said: “Paul fake crying about his wife and child – absolute psychopath.”

“Paul pretending to miss his kid to throw off suspicion is some sick shizzle,” another wrote. “Wild of #TheTraitors to sign up a literal psychopath for this series,” a fifth said.

“I can’t wait for Paul’s eventual downfall, the man might be an actual psychopath,” another said.

The Traitors continues tonight (Thursday, January 11) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

