Traitors fans fume as Diane favourite to be murdered in tonight’s episode: ‘I will riot’

The Traitors viewers were left furious last night (Thursday, January 11) as Diane unwittingly found herself in the traitors’ firing line.

Diane, Charlotte, and Tracey are all under threat of being murdered tonight – and fans are not happy.

Diane is under threat (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors: Diane under threat

Last night’s episode of The Traitors saw another two faithful leave the show. Meg was murdered in the night, whilst Johnny was banished at the round table.

As traitors Paul, Miles, and Harry reconvened in the tower, they put another three faithful in the firing line for the next murder.

“Diane would be a good death,” Paul said. “No one would suspect any of us of killing Diane.”

“I feel like she’s a good, strong character for us,” Harry agreed. “If we go Diane, it’s going to take the fire straight to Anthony.”

Miles then suggested Tracey, whilst Harry nominated Charlotte.

“This murder’s perfect,” Harry later said. “It’s a good move,” Paul added.

However, viewers won’t find out who’s going to get murdered until tonight’s episode (Friday, January 12).

BonusCodeBets currently have Diane at evens to be the next faithful to be murdered. Tracey is at 2/1 and Charlotte is at 3/1.

Diane could get murdered tonight (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors viewers fume over the possibility of losing Diane

Fans of the show were not happy over the possibility of Diane’s time on the show being cut short.

“They really hate these outspoken women…if they go for Diane, I will riot like I did for Amanda last season. Both on different teams but both deserve the win!” one fan tweeted.

“Ar Diane being gone by day 6 will be a robbery,” another said. “IF THEY KILL DIANE WE RIOT,” a third wrote.

“OH MY GOD DIANE IS AT RISK,” another fumed. “Not Diane please,” a fifth begged.

“God save the Queen (Diane),” another tweeted.

Claudia breaks character (Credit: BBC)

Claudia told off by bosses for being ‘too nice’ to contestants

In other Traitors-related news, show host Claudia got in trouble with bosses in series one for being “too nice” to the contestants.

Speaking to OK! magazine, series one contestant Fay revealed that Claudia is “lovely”.

“Claudia is lovely. She got in trouble for being too nice to us,” she said.

“There was one time when it was really cold in the church and she came in with her people and had her mittens on and a hot water bottle. She asked if I was cold and gave me the hot water bottle until the mission started,” she then continued.

Fay then added: “She was in it with us. She was devastated at the banishments and she was so down to earth.”

The Traitors continues tonight (Friday, January 12) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

