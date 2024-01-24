Two-hour special, Claudia’s ‘nuts’ outfit with ‘nod to Jane McDonald’ and reunion with cast members – bring on The Traitors finale!

The Traitors 2024 is coming to an end on Friday (January 26) with a bumper-length final episode that will see at least someone win the enormous cash prize.

Here’s everything we know about the special episode – which is just days away!

The finale is fast approaching (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors 2024 final: Two hours of Traitors goodness

Friday’s episode of The Traitors will see viewers learn who emerges victorious – the traitors of the faithfuls.

Episodes of the show so far have been one hour long. However, Friday’s episode is going to be 10 minutes longer than usual, meaning the finale will stand at 70 minutes long.

That’s not all. The show’s spin-off, Uncloaked, hosted by Ed Gamble, is going to be ten minutes longer too, with a runtime of 40 minutes. This means that there will be 110 minutes worth of Traitors content to feast on Friday night!

A TV source spoke to The Sun about the exciting plans for this friday’s finale.

“So far, Uncloaked has featured celebrity guests like Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Stacey Dooley, but bosses know the cast themselves are the big draw so are amping it up as a huge reunion special for Friday night,” they said.

The Traitors: Uncloaked has proven a huge hit with fans (Credit: BBC)

Claudia Winkleman’s ‘nuts’ outfits

The sourc then continued. “It means fans can sit down to a whopping 110 minutes of Traitors action – 70 for the main show and 40 for the spin-off.”

The finalists will be with Ed Gamble, as will the majority of the cast of series 2. Ed will also speaking to show host Claudia Winkleman.

The finale will have viewers on the edge of their seats, with missions getting more and more extreme.

Speaking of extreme, Claudia has hinted that her outfits in the finale are going to be “nuts”.

“I wear an outfit that is so nuts. I’ve never tried mushrooms but I imagine it feels like this,” she said.

“The outfit, the location and what was happening, and then it started raining. Imagine a sea monster meets Princess Anne and then they go to a golf sale – with a nod of Jane McDonald,” she then added.

We can’t wait!

Will the traitors emerge victorious? (Credit: BBC)

Andrew and Ross predicted as winners ahead of Traitors final

Meanwhile, Ross and Andrew have been tipped to win the show ahead of Friday’s finale.

Andrew was recruited as a traitor last week, as was Ross. Now, viewers think they’ll win it and betray Harry in the process.

“If Harry had recruited Mollie, he would have won #TheTraitors with her. But recruiting Ross was his downfall that will avenge his mother’s murder. Mollie will work out that Harry is a Traitor and with the others, he will get banished. So I’m calling it Andrew wins Series 2,” one viewer tweeted.

“Beginning to think Andrew is going to sneak victory,” another said.

Meanwhile, last year’s winners, Hannah and Meryl, believe Ross and Andrew will win. “We’re going for a double Traitor win. The only way either of them is leaving is if fellow Traitor Harry turns on one of them, but it’s looking likely he’ll be banished sooner than them,” they told The Sun.

The Traitors continues tonight (Wednesday, January 24) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The Traitors: Uncloaked continues tonight (Wednesday, January 24) at 10pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

