The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman tipped by bookies to quit Strictly this year as Stateside move predicted

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman could be making some big career decisions this year, according to the bookmakers.

The star is currently co-hosting Strictly alongside Tess Daly. However, according to the bookies, this could be all set to change in 2024…

What next for The Traitors star Claudia Winkleman

Bookmakers OLBG has exclusively revealed to ED! that Claudia could walk away from Strictly this year.

Claudia has been involved in the show since 2010 when she co-hosted the Sunday results show with Tess.

In 2014, she became an official co-host alongside Tess on the Saturday show following the departure of Sir Bruce Forsyth.

She also hosted Strictly: It Takes Two from its inception in 2004 until 2010. Zoe Ball took on hosting duties from 2011.

Now, according to OLBG, Claudia is at 3/1 to leave Strictly in 2024 following the success of The Traitors.

The Traitors star Claudia Winkleman to quit Strictly?

But who could replace Claudia on Strictly? Well, according to the bookies, Holly Willoughby could be making the switch from ITV to BBC!

The 42-year-old is currently at 20/1 to replace Claudia if she does leave.

Meanwhile, Claudia is also at 4/1 to land her own BBC talk show. The 52-year-old is also at 5/1 to present the BAFTA’s, and 20/1 to front the BBC’s coverage of this year’s election.

Perhaps more surprisingly, she is at 10/1 to move to the US!

“Claudia Winkleman has been a big hit hosting the new series of The Traitors and it could see a host of other presenting opportunities fall her way in the future. She is 3/1 to leave her long stint as a host on Strictly Come Dancing to pursue other projects,” a spokesperson exclusively told us.

“The 52-year-old is 4/1 to get her own BBC chat show, 5/1 to present the BAFTAs and 10/1 to move into US television.”

Claudia addresses ‘problematic’ aspect of The Traitors

The bookies’ tips come just days after Claudia was forced to address a controversial aspect of The Traitors.

So far, of the six murders that have taken place, five have been women. In series one, something similar happened, with five of those murdered being women.

The two oldest players, Aubrey, 67, and Sonja, 66, were the first to be murdered and banished too.

Claudia addressed this in a chat with The Telegraph. “I would like to sit down and have quite a few conversations about it. I don’t want to say anything because what if people haven’t watched?” she said.

She then continued: “I mean, lots of people haven’t and they’re listening now and they go ‘Oh, this sounds all right’ so I’m not going to say any names, but yeah, it’s problematic.”

“But then you’ll carry on watching and you will see, and that is all I can say.”

The Traitors continues tonight (Wednesday, January 24) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

