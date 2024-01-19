The Traitors UK host Claudia Winkleman addresses ‘problematic’ treatment of women on the show

The Traitors UK host Claudia Winkleman has waded into the ongoing debate about the treatment of women on the show.

There has been some backlash over the fact that it’s mainly the female contestants who are being murdered by the traitors.

Andrew and Harry plotted another murder last night (Credit: BBC)

Women murdered in The Traitors UK

So far, of the five murdered faithful on The Traitors, four have been women.

The first faithful to be given the chop by the traitors was Aubrey. However, since then, Kyra, Meg, Tracey, and Diane have been murdered by the traitors.

Last night (Thursday, January 18) saw Harry and new traitor Andrew plot yet another murder.

Those at risk of being murdered in the night are Charlie and Zach. If Charlie is murdered, that will be five women who have been murdered by the Traitors throughout the series so far.

Something similar happened in series one, too. Of the seven faithful murdered, five were women.

Claudia has spoken out (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors UK host Claudia Winkleman addresses debate

Now, Claudia has admitted that it’s “problematic” that the women are being murdered on the show.

She was also asked whether the show has a problem with ageism, considering Aubrey, 67, and Sonja, 66, were the first contestants out.

Speaking to The Telegraph, she said: “I would like to sit down and have quite a few conversations about it. I don’t want to say anything because what if people haven’t watched?

“I mean, lots of people haven’t and they’re listening now and they go ‘Oh, this sounds all right’ so I’m not going to say any names, but yeah, it’s problematic,” she then continued.

“But then you’ll carry on watching and you will see, and that is all I can say.”

Ross was very cheeky last night (Credit: BBC)

Ross branded ‘icon’ over cheeky reveal

Last night’s episode also saw Ross reveal that Diane was his mum – and no one noticed.

During a car trip to the task, Ross, Paul, Charlotte, and Jasmine spoke about Diane and how she’d want them to catch the traitors.

“I love her, she was like my mum,” Jasmine said. “She was my mum,” Paul said, referring back to Zack’s early theory that Diane was his mum.

“She was my mum first! No stop it!” Ross said, before cheekily winking at the camera.

His fellow contestants didn’t notice, but viewers did, and they were loving it.

“ROSS IS A CAMP ICON JUST LIKE HIS MUM,” one viewer squealed on Twitter. “GIVE ROSS £120,000 NOW. RIGHT NOW!!! THE WINK!!! I SCREAMED,” another said.

“Ross winking in The Traitors this is Oscar-worthy TV,” a third said.

The Traitors continues tonight (Friday, January 19) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

