The Traitors final: who deserves to be there and why Harry should win

With three more episodes until The Traitors final, tonight’s taping (January 18) saw traitor Paul finally be banished from the Round Table.

Following the gripping episode, Harry and Andrew now remain the only two traitors left out of the 10 contestants.

The final episode next Friday (January 26) will determine whether any of the traitors or faithfuls will take home the money. However, only a handful can be in for a real chance. So, who do I think should make the final?

Traitor Paul was banished from the round table tonight (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors final: Who should be the final 4?

The last series saw four contestants in for a chance for the money. If the same formula applies to this series, I would like to see faithfuls Jasmine, Ross, and Jazz stand in front of the fire alongside traitor Harry.

Going by the episodes so far, it appears that most believe that Jasmine is a faithful. Therefore, unless she is murdered, it is likely she’ll remain until the end. She’s a great team player, hasn’t faded into the background once, and has a great attitude towards the missions.

Ross has also played a brilliant game. Not only has he been able to keep the secret that Diane is his mum well under wraps, but it would also be nice to feel that fan favourite Diane (RIP!) somehow also won. His wink to the camera in the car in tonight’s episode was also iconic.

ROSS IS A CAMP ICON JUST LIKE HIS MUM #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/IrOF89VBu6 — bally singh (@putasinghonit) January 18, 2024

Jazz is often misunderstood and overlooked for how clued up he is. He sussed Paul’s game out early on and is usually right about his theories. If a traitor doesn’t win, he should be rewarded with some money.

Traitor Harry should win the whole show (Credit: BBC)

Should traitor Harry win the whole show?

Out of anyone in this series, it’s fair to say that Harry is playing a complete blinder. No one throughout the competition has suspected that he’s a traitor, and it doesn’t seem that they will.

He’s managed to remain friendly with everyone and keep his friendships with everyone close enough for them to not question him. Even when he was gunning for Paul in this episode, no one had an inkling that he was throwing him under the bus.

For that reason, seeing Harry win the whole show and take all the money for himself in the final would be a brilliant watch. The reaction from the faithfuls is bound to be even bigger than Paul’s reveal tonight.

The Traitors continues tomorrow (January 19) from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

