The Traitors stars Andrew and Ross predicted as ‘double winners’ ahead of final

It’s the last week of BBC sensation The Traitors and fans have predicted two runaway winners ahead of Friday’s finale (January 25).

An explosive end to week two saw Traitor Harry stitch up his fellow Traitor Paul and then recruit Ross.

But little did Harry, 22, know that video director Ross was still fuming over the ‘murder’ of his secret mum Diane.

So when Traitors Harry and Andrew revealed their reasons for killing off Faithful Diane, Ross was quietly fuming.

Ross was less than pleased to find out he’d been recruited as one of the Traitors (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors fans urge Ross: ‘Take down Harry’

After joking that he’d put his fellow former Traitors “in the ground”, Harry was asked by Ross why he’d killed off Diane.

At his first Traitors meeting, Ross questioned: “I want to know your reasoning behind different murders. What about Diane?”

A grinning Harry replied: “Diane, she was just getting too brave and stuff. She’s getting too brave, shall we put her in her place.”

Ross’s face was a picture. He later revealed: “I could feel myself going to boiling point, my mum was murdered so I’ll take revenge. If I’ve got an opportunity, they’re getting it.”

Fans were loving the twist and now many are predicting that Ross will instigate an almighty takedown of army engineer Harry in tonight’s episode.

One X user said: “Happy will-Ross-avenge-our-Diane-day to all who celebrate.”

Another said: “I need to know if Ross bands together with Jaz and single-handedly takes down Harry and avenges his mother Diane. Right now.”

Fans wonder if Andrew might sneak the win (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors on BBC One: Could Andrew clinch it?

Meanwhile some think that third Traitor Andrew, who was recruited after starting out as a Faithful, could also win.

The 45-year-old insurance broker has certainly bagged himself a legion of fans.

One viewer said: “If Harry had recruited Mollie, he would have won #TheTraitors with her. But recruiting Ross was his downfall that will avenge his mother’s murder. Mollie will work out that Harry is a Traitor and with the others, he will get banished. So I’m calling it Andrew wins Series 2.”

Another agreed: “Beginning to think Andrew is going to sneak victory.”

While a third said: “Guys Andrew might acc win this.”

Last year’s winners deliver their verdict

Meryl and Aaron, who won £30k each on series one, have also predicted Andrew and Ross will nail the double win.

Speaking to The Sun about Harry, they said: “Harry has played a blinder so far, but it seems he’s peaked too soon – and he may very well get himself banished now. He’s becoming cocky, like Paul did at the end before he got voted out, and he’s revealed too much.”

They added: “We’re going for a double Traitor win. The only way either of them is leaving is if fellow Traitor Harry turns on one of them, but it’s looking likely he’ll be banished sooner than them.

“It seems easier to succeed as a Traitor if you’re recruited later on, because Andrew was a Faithful at the beginning and everyone knew that for certain after he was in the dungeon with former Traitors Paul and Ash. They’re both very clever. But let’s just see how Ross does in his new role tonight.”

The Traitors continues on Wednesday January 24 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

