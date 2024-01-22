Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy lined up for celebrity Traitors: ‘Bosses want game players who can sniff out a backstabber’

The Traitors continues to be the BBC’s pièce de résistance – perhaps the best reality show on TV in recent years – so we’re not surprised that some fans want a celebrity spin-off.

Frankly, we could watch the Claudia Winkleman BBC One series all day and all night. From THAT jaw-dropping mother-and-son reveal, to Paul throwing Ash under the bus (ouch, that had to hurt), watching the Machiavellian Traitors and mostly clueless Faithfuls will never get old.

Reality shows often spawn a celebrity version – think Big Brother, Race Across the World, Gogglebox, and The Circle. However, it doesn’t always work.

But what the fans want, the fans often yet… Here’s all the info we have on a possible celebrity version of The Traitors on BBC One.

BBC One fans demand a celebrity edition of The Traitors

We didn’t think anything could top The Traitors series 1. The two shock evictions in episode 1 (which turned out to be a hoax), Wilf’s backstabbing but eventual crumbling, and Alyssa’s betrayal all combined to make it totally binge-able. And series 2 is proving to be just as addictive…

So it’s no surprise whatsoever that some BBC viewers want a celebrity edition of The Traitors.

One hopeful wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Is there a celebrity version of The Traitors?”

While another said: “What would people think of a celebrity The Traitors?”

A third added: “A celebrity version of The Traitors would be so gooood.”

“When the BBC inevitably does a celebrity version of The Traitors, they’re really going to be spoilt for choice,” said another, while one more typed: “I’m waiting for a celebrity version of The Traitors.”

Others had even started their own wish list of possible contestants, including Matt Hancock, Christopher Biggins, Count Arthur Strong, and Kim Woodburn.

Hmmm, with that line-up, we think there might be some REAL murders instead of pretend ones!

Would a celebrity edition of The Traitors work?

Often, the beauty of reality shows is that the members of the public are totally out of their depth. Who could forget Brian’s cringeworthy performance around the table in episode 3 of The Traitors? And he’s not even a Traitor, he just fell apart with nerves after being called a sheep. Mate, we’ve been called worse things, get over it!

The trouble with celebs is that they’ve usually been around the block, and are used to giving good performances. They would all want to be Traitors, because they all like to be in the spotlight!

But the main reason why The Traitors Celebrity might fail is that the celebs are from the same world and might know each other. Or, if they don’t know each other, they’ll have seen each other on TV or other reality series. If you know the person, you can predict how they’ll behave in a certain situation.

None of the cast of The Traitors know each other (well, apart from Diane and Ross!) so they are starting from scratch. This is what makes the reality show so delicious.

If the BBC are considering a celebrity version, they should think outside the (television) box. Forget the usual stream of famous faces who have appeared on I’m A Celebrity, Celebrity SAS, and Dancing on Ice. How about some different musicians, maybe a chess player, a retired Strictly pro, a comedian?

ED! contacted BBC One for comment about the possibility of a celebrity edition of The Traitors. A spokesperson told us there was currently “no news” on that front. Watch this space!

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy tipped for celeb version of The Traitors

Now, it’s been reported that Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy are being eyed up for a celebrity version of the show.

Gary Lineker is also reportedly tipped to be offered a spot on the show.

“Bosses want big names as the show is getting big viewing figures, and they know they’ll have plenty to choose from as The Traitors has huge fans within the showbiz world,” a source told The Sun.

“But they also want stars who are likely to be great game-players and who have great survival skills, the ability to double-cross or a way of sniffing out a back-stabber.”

The source then alleged that the BBC wanted to establish a civilian version of the show before touting a celebrity version.

“They’re shooting for the stars too, because they don’t see why they can’t attract the same calibre of people that currently sign up for Strictly and I’m A Celebrity,” the source then added.

ED! has contacted Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney’s agents for comment. The BBC declined to comment.

The Traitors continues on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights at 9pm on BBC One.

