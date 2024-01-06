The Traitors doesn’t reveal who was banished and fans call it ‘cruel’

The Traitors viewers were left screaming on Friday night after not one but two huge twists left them staggered. And now they’re left hanging for more.

Fans of the show were on tenterhooks as the third episode looked set to banish someone. The vote came down to a three-way tie and another vote left just two. But we’ll have to wait until Wednesday to find out exactly who has been banished from The Traitors!

But even before all this drama, another big twist had aired when it was revealed Diane and Ross are mother and son.

Diane’s revelation left viewers stunned (Credit: BBC)

Diane and Ross are related!

Last night (Friday January 5) another contestant joked 63-year-old Diane and fellow competitor Paul might be mother and son as they looked similar. But Diane then dropped the bombshell her son is not Paul, but is in fact 28-year-old Ross!

It turned out the relations had agreed not to reveal their connection, but had decided to team up to share the prize if one of them won. They have barely interacted and Ross even joked his mum makes terrible Sunday roasts to Diane’s face!

Everyone – both their fellow players and those watching at home – were stunned by the secret.

“Finding out that Diane and Ross are Mother and Son was something I didn’t see coming!” wrote one on X (formerly Twitter).

Another said: “Catching up on The Traitors and my jaw literally hit the floor, Diane and Ross what a plot twist.”

“Didn’t watch live, but ohhh, what a twist with Ross and Diane [like, man, can you imagine if either of them were also a Traitor on top of this ruse?]!” shared someone else.

Will Ash be going home? (Credit: BBC)

Who was banished from The Traitors?

At the end of the show it came to a roundtable vote. It was tense as a tie was declared between Ash, Brian and Diane.

Those three were then told by host Claudia Winkleman to pitch their case for being a Faithful. It then came down to another vote, with Ash, Brian and Diane not allowed to vote again.

This time it was a tie between Ash and Brian, who got six votes each. Anthony is the only one yet to cast his vote, meaning he has the deciding say.

As Claudia asked him to show his board, the camera cut away to the end credits!

What a cliffhanger!

It’s between Ash and Brian as to who goes (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

Those watching at home couldn’t believe where the show had been left!

“I’m sorry but how are we expected to wait until Wednesday to find out what happens next? I need answers!” shouted one.

Another added: “Ok that’s brutal. Cutting it there is pure evil Luvs.”

“THAT IS THE MOST BRUTAL CLIFFHANGER OF ALL TIMENAHHHHH this cliffhanger and we won’t find out until Wednesday,” raged someone else.

One more agreed: “And they end that episode on a CLIFFHANGER?? Cruel.”

“Leaving me on that kind of cliffhanger is pure evil,” said a further user.

Another wrote: “CLIFFHANGER! We binge watched the first season of #TheTraitors so we didn’t have this agony of a wait between episodes. What a torment.”

Anthony has the deciding vote (Credit: BBC)

iPlayer episodes of The Traitors will no longer drop early

And for those wanting to binge watch this series there was more bad news. The show tweeted earlier on in the day that “those watching on iPlayer will no longer receive a batch drop of three episodes per week and will such release in-line with the broadcasting schedule.”

THIS IS YOUR 1 HOUR HEADS UP #TheTraitorsUK Series 2 Episode 3 is airing on @BBCOne at 9pm! Unfortunately, after episode 3 tonight you’ll need to wait until Wednesday for episode 4! Those watching on iPlayer will no longer receive a batch drop of 3 episodes per week and… pic.twitter.com/z10ZKQabDd — The Traitors UK (@TheTraitorsUK) January 5, 2024



Most fans were in agreement with the move, however, stating that it stops spoilers about the episodes being released before they are on screen.

The Traitors continues on BBC One on Wednesday January 10 at 9pm.

