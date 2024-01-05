The Traitors series 2 cast: How to follow stars on Instagram and who’s the most popular already

BBC’s hit murder mystery The Traitors series 2 cast have the nation gripped once again as Claudia Winkleman‘s new group of Traitors are trying to kill off the Faithfuls one by one.

Social media is going mad for the 22 stars of the show and now you can follow them online.

So whether they’re a Traitor or “100% Faithful”, you can keep up with your favourite star.

This article contains spoilers for The Traitors.

The Traitors series 2 cast: Andrew

Faithful Andrew is a 45-year-old insurance broker from Talbot Green in Wales.

He was considered a “miracle patient” by doctors after being pronounced dead following a serious accident 23 years ago.

Andrew currently has 417 followers on Instagram – but this is sure to grow as the series progresses.

Anthony

Anthony is a 45-year-old chess coach from Birmingham.

Despite being a Faithful, some of his fellow players are picking up Traitor vibes, leading to him receiving votes at the first round table.

Anthony currently has 221 followers on Instagram, where he shares life coaching tips.

Ash

Ash is the first Traitor on our list, and is a 45-year-old events co-ordinator from London.

She says: “I know being a Traitor means you’re lying but my strategy will be to tell the truth.

“Because the best lies come from truth.”

You can follow Aubrey and his cat Lionel Richie (Credit: BBC)

Aubrey

Aubrey, a 67-year-old retired shop owner from Loughborough, was the first person to be murdered.

During his short time on the show, he won viewers over with his eccentricness.

Brian

Photographer Brian, 33, from Glasgow has fast become one of the heartthrobs of the current series.

He says he has taken inspiration from last year’s star Wilfred Webster’s gameplan, despite being a faithful while Wilf was a Traitor.

Brian already boats 2,841 followers on Instagram.

Charlie

Charlie is a 34-year-old mental health area manager from Bristol.

She is one of the only members of the cast who told host Claudia that she did not want to be a Traitor.

She said: “I feel like my face will go red if I’m lying!”

Charlie has a private account on Instagram and has just over 200 followers.

Charlotte

Charlotte is a 32-year-old recruitment manager from Warwickshire.

She is hoping to remain in the game by playing a “ditzy” character, something which has helped her in poker tournaments.

Charlotte says she will use the winnings to fly her dogs on a private jet to the US so she and her wife can embark on a road trip if she is victorious.

Diane has been sharing memes on Instagram (Credit: BBC)

Diane

Retired teacher Diane, 63, from Northern Ireland has already captured the attention online and is becoming a traitor-hunting meme.

Viewers have gone wild for her ability to sniff out the Traitors amongst the group, but is yet to convince her fellow Faithfuls.

She currently has 337 followers and is using her Instagram to repost memes of herself.

Evie

Evie is a 29-year-old veterinary nurse from Inverness and lives just a 30 minute drive from the castle where The Traitors is filmed.

She is currently a Faithful but believes she would be a good traitor as she could play up to people’s preconceptions of her.

Evie has a whopping 13,800 followers on Instagram already where she shares posts of herself hiking, running and wild swimming.

Harry

Harry is a 22-year-old British army engineer from Slough.

He is the boyfriend of CBBC star Anna Maynard, whose brothers are singer Conor and former I’m A Celeb star Jack.

In the show, Harry is a Traitor who is trying his hardest to not be banished by the Faithfuls.

Jasmine

Jasmine, a 26-year-old sales executive from London, is another Faithful in the game.

She says that her job will help her in the game as she’s “a professional truth embezzler which is kind of my tagline”.

Jasmine is hoping to put the money from her potential winnings towards helping her parents pay off their mortgage.

Jaz

National account manager Jaz, 30, from Manchester was convinced to apply for the show by his in-laws.

He says he will bring “pure energy” to the show and thinks of himself as a team player.

Jaz currently has 996 followers on Instagram and is sharing run downs of each episode online.

The Traitors series 2 cast: Jonny

Jonny is a 31-year-old ex-military serviceman from Bedfordshire.

During his time on the show he has been open about losing his leg in the line of duty.

He currently has 6,226 followers on Instagram and often shares throwback images of him on tour.

Kyra

Kyra is a 21-year-old apprentice economist from Kent.

Similarly to Brian, Kyra says she has been inspired by Wilfred’s gameplan from series one.

She said: “I think that he’s inspired me in the sense that you have to be very emotive but also very emotionally intelligent.”

Meg

Meg is a 22-year-old illustrator from Herefordshire.

She is another star who asked to be a Faithful rather than a Traitor as she is “not a great liar”.

She currently has 720 followers on Instagram, where she shares her art.

The Traitors series 2 cast: Miles

Veterinary nurse Miles, 36, from Worcestershire started the game as a faithful.

However, he was soon recruited by the traitors and switched to the dark side.

He says: “I will be doing anything that I can do to win for the Traitors and shock people.”

Mollie

Mollie is a 21-year-old disability model from Bristol.

Since appearing on the show, she has been open about having one hand and using a stoma bag.

She currently has 4,445 followers on Instagram.

Paul

Paul is a 36-year-old business manager from Manchester and the final Traitor on our list.

He said: “To participate in the show fully is to be a Traitor I think.

“It’s great to be a Faithful and find the Traitors but I want to be the one that people are trying to find.”

Ross

Ross is a 28-year-old video director from Lancashire.

He, too, asked Claudia not to be made a Traitor, saying he would feel “a little bit gutted”.

Ross is a regular poker player, which he hopes will help him in the game.

Sonja

Sonja, a 66-year-old retired shop owner from Loughborough, was the first person to be banished.

She was a Faithful, but her fellow co-stars were convinced she was a Traitor.

It seems that Sonja is the only member of The Traitor series 2 cast who does not have an Instagram account.

Tracey

Tracey is a 58-year-old sonographer and clairvoyant from Inverness.

She has also caught the attention of social media users, with some thinking she has the potential to go all the way.

With no gameplan, she vows to “live moment to moment and do what feels right”.

Zack

Zack is a 27-year-old parliamentary affairs advisor from London.

He is happy to be a faithful, as he believes his “massive mouth” would give him away if he was a Traitor.

Zack currently has 591 followers on Instagram.

The Traitors airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

