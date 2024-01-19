The Traitors fans predict Harry’s downfall after Ross wants ‘revenge’ for Diane’s murder

In tonight’s episode (January 19) of The Traitors, Harry and Andrew recruited Ross as a Traitor after Charlotte was banished from the round table.

During the early stages of the competition, Diane dropped the bombshell that Ross is her son. However, no one else knows that this is the case. On Wednesday night, the Traitors decided to murder Diane.

After recruiting Ross as a Traitor, he asked Harry why he chose to murder Diane. All smug, Harry told Ross: “She was getting too brave, so we put her in her place.”

Ross was recruited as a Traitor (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors: Ross wants his ‘revenge’

While trying to keep his cool, Ross wasn’t happy about Harry murdering his mum.

“I could feel myself going to boiling point,” he expressed. “My mum was murdered, so I will take revenge. If I’ve got an opportunity, they’re getting it.”

Throughout today’s episode, Jaz name-dropped Harry a few times and recalled a conversation he previously had with Paul that left him suspicious.

Could Ross be planning his revenge by teaming with Jaz and trying to banish Harry before the finals?

Fans are prediciting Ross will seek revenge on Harry (Credit: BBC)

Fans are rooting for Ross

After many people were originally rooting for Harry, the tables suddenly turned with fans wanting Ross to get his revenge after murdering his mum and fan-favourite Diane.

“DO IT ROSS THIS IS THE ONE CHANCE TO SAVE THE SEASON SEND HARRY HOME,” one user passionately pleaded on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Harry is gonna get his karma when ross comes for him,” another person shared.

“This man is already plotting Harry’s murder my god the revenge of Ross is going to be incredible to witness,” a third remarked.

“Things we need to see: Ross becoming a traitor, avenging his mum by getting Harry and Andrew banished and running off into the sunset with all the money,” a fourth wrote.

“Cannot wait for Ross to expose Harry at the round table & get him banished,” a fifth person shared.

The Traitors continues Wednesday (January 24) from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

