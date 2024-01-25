The Traitors fans slam ‘useless’ faithfuls as Jasmine is banished: ‘Don’t deserve to win’

The Traitors 2024 viewers took to Twitter to slam the faithfuls during tonight’s show (Thursday, January 25) as another faithful was banished.

Jasmine became the latest faithful to be booted from the competition – just one day before the final.

Jasmine was banished (Credit: BBC)

What happened on The Traitors 2024 tonight?

Tonight’s edition of The Traitors saw another banishment take place.

Last night (Wednesday, January 24) saw Ross get banished, less than 24 hours after becoming a traitor.

Following his banishment, eyes turned on Jasmine.

Despite her best efforts, she didn’t manage to convince the people around the roundtable that she wasn’t a traitor.

Standing up before her fellow contestants, Jasmine revealed that she was a faithful. “It’s been a journey, oh my god. It’s been emotional. Love you all, and good luck,” she said.

Fans were not happy (Credit: BBC)

Fans slam ‘useless’ faithfuls

It’s safe to say that viewers were not impressed with the faithfuls tonight. Many took to Twitter to slam them for being “useless” and banishing another faithful.

“The finest writers in this country could not come up with characters as utterly stupid as these faithfuls. It’s jaw-dropping,” one BBC viewer fumed.

“These faithfuls are so [bleep] I want the traitors to win,” another said. “Nah I cba lmao I would always back the faithfuls but they just don’t deserve to win this season,” a third wrote.

“The faithfuls really are useless – not one has questioned why would Ross have murdered his own mother,” another wrote.

“The faithfuls have been absolutely shocking this year… WHY would they automatically suspect Jasmine because of Ross when Charlotte was innocent despite Paul?!” a fifth fan tweeted.

“These faithfuls are useless,” another said.

The final is tomorrow (Credit: BBC)

What to expect from The Traitors 2024 finale

Tomorrow night (Friday, January 26) will see the final take place. Andrew, Mollie, Harry, Evie, and Jaz will all be hoping to win a chunk of the ever-growing prize pot.

Viewers are going to be in for almost two hours’ worth of Traitors content tomorrow night.

This is thanks to not only an extended, 70-minute episode of the show but also an extended, 40-minute episode of Uncloaked too.

Ed Gamble, host of Uncloaked, will be joined by the vast majority of the series 2 cast, as well as show host Claudia Winkleman.

Read more: Giovanni Pernice reveals he’s ‘obsessed’ with The Traitors as he declares ’sign me up right now’

The Traitors final airs tomorrow night (Friday, January 26) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

